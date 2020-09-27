Crime Log: Sept. 22, 2020 Issue

Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.

8/23/2020 at 12:00 AM – St. Tammany Hall – Simple Assault

9/2/2020 at 12:10 AM – University Avenue – Traffic Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9/4/2020 at 12:45 AM – Southeastern Oaks – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Hit and Run (x2), Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Aggravated Flight from an Officer

9/4/2020 at 9:24 AM – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

9/4/2020 at 7:43 PM Washington Hall – Attempted Suicide

Advertisement

9/5/2020 at 3:55 PM – Taylor Hall – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol

9/5/2020 at 11:33 PM – North Oak Street – Driving While Intoxicated, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Vehicle, Traffic Violation

9/6/2020 at 5:20 PM – North Oak Street – Traffic Violation, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9/6/2020 at 11:41 PM – Southeastern Oaks – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9/7/2020 at 12:14 AM – Taylor Hall – Possession of Marijuana

Unknown at this time. – Online Harassment

9/8/2020 at 6:35 PM – Pedestrian Tunnel – Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer

9/9/2020 at 9:55 AM – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

9/9/2020 at 3:10 PM – North Oak Street – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

9/9/2020 at 5:00 PM – Student Union Criminal Trespass

9/10/2020 at 1:08 PM – Union Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

9/10/2020 at 1:30 PM – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Attempted Disarming of a Police Officer, Criminal Damage to Property

9/10/2020 at 3:40 PM – Union Avenue – Traffic Crash

9/10/2020 at 6:00 PM – Fayard Hall – Criminal Damage to Property

9/13/2020 at 1:49 PM – North Oak Street – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

9/14/2020 at 9:38 AM – University Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations

9/15/2020 at 11:30 AM – North Oak Street – Traffic Violations, Medical Emergency