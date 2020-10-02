The struggles of making friends amid pandemic

Since COVID-19 regulations have limited the amount of on-campus activities, freshmen are facing a unique challenge when it comes to making friends in college.

A new semester presents new opportunities. This fall, however, those opportunities look a little different.

With COVID-19 precautions in full effect, some freshmen find it difficult to make friends.

Freshman marketing major Courtney Floyd shared her struggles with making friends.

“With having to social distance and having online classes half the time, it has been harder to be able to approach new people and make new friends,” said Floyd. “I’ve had a few people I’m friends with from high school come to Southeastern also, so I’m not alone, but in a way, it still feels like I’m starting fresh.”

Kyle Serigne, a freshman graphic design major, described his experience in making friends thus far.

“For me, personally, it’s gotten easier in some ways and harder in others,” said Serigne. “Because of online classes, I find it easier to ignore my anxiety and actually start conversations with people, but at the same time, it’s harder because we can’t meet face-to-face often, so we can’t make those connections you can only make in person.”

Although the pandemic has affected traditional ways of making friends, apps such as GroupMe still allow people to communicate with their classmates.

Serigne elaborated on how the app is allowing him to make connections.

“So far, I’ve mainly been talking to people I meet through my online classes,” said Serigne. “We made a GroupMe for studying, and from there, we’ve made a Snapchat group.”

Floyd says going out of her way to compliment people opens doors for her to make conversations with new people.

“So far, I’ve made an effort to talk to new people whenever I get the chance, such as complimenting their hair, or style, or just when asking about school work and trying to continue the conversations from there,” shared Floyd.