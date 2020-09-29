“Then and Now” Fanfare lecture series returns

Every October, members of the campus community celebrate Fanfare through a series of performances, galleries, events and lectures.

The History and Political Science Department’s “Then and Now” lecture series is kicking off on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre with graduate student Joey Ricci’s presentation of “From the Other Side of Franklin.”

The series of lectures will all take place in the Student Union Theatre on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Dr. William Robison, head of the Department of History and Political Science, shared that this year’s lectures will be streamed in addition to the live presentation.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, they’re all going to be limited to 50 people in the theatre, but we’re streaming all of them live,” stated Robison.

Robison shared how the lecture series plays a part in the Fanfare festivities.

“Fanfare, for a number of years, has been described as a festival of arts, humanities and social sciences,” shared Robison. “Even since the early days, lectures have been part of it. We’ve been doing this particular lecture series for the last 20 years.”

The lecture series will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 14 with Joe Burns’ lecture “Rock and Roll Urban Myths,” followed by William Robison’s lecture “Plagues, Pandemics and Pestilential Pumpkins: A Host of Historical Horrors for Halloween” on Oct. 28. The series will end on Nov. 11 with Samantha Cavell’s “Voices From the Front Lines: The Veterans of Recent Wars Project” lecture.

To tune in to the lectures remotely, visit the Southeastern Channel’s website.