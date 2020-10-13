Meet your Homecoming Court: The road to royalty

Homecoming King candidate Jawaun Walker poses for a Lion Up selfie with other members of the Homecoming Court.

Members of the Sweetheart and Beau Courts were asked by The Lion’s Roar to provide input regarding the position on their respective court.

Taylor DeBourg

Senior, Kinesiology

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen?

“Homecoming Queen is not just a title for me. To be nominated and awarded Homecoming Court is an accomplishment in and out of itself. Serving as Southeastern Louisiana University’s Homecoming Queen would exemplify everything I am doing and continue to do as a student, leader and mentor here at Southeastern Louisiana University.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

Advertisement

“My favorite aspect at Southeastern is its overall atmosphere. The friends I have met and people I have encountered along the way have opened my eyes, mind and created a greater experience for me here on Southeastern’s campus.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“One of my favorite memories occurred when Dr. Eric Summers shared his appreciation for my hard work and accomplishments. When you are a student, working one to two jobs, joining and working with several organizations, helping serve the Louisiana community and giving your 110% towards everything you do, knowing that someone so accomplished and revered at Southeastern has noticed your work is amazing and humbling.”

Destiny Richardson

Junior, Art

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen?

“As an involved student, it’s important to represent the student body at a larger scale. I feel that, when it comes to Black students and Black females, we definitely need that representation. I want to do that for our student body.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

“For me, I just love the environment. As an Orientation Leader, I’ve gotten to learn a lot about the buildings and their history. So, I feel a lot of appreciation just passing through and looking at the trees, knowing each tree has a name. The environment is impactful in itself.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“There are so many good memories. I would say my most recent favorite memory would definitely be when I crossed in Fall 2019 for Alpha Kappa Alpha. It was such a surreal moment.”

Alyssa Pardee

Senior, Family Consumer Sciences

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen/King?

“When I found out Phi Mu had nominated me to represent them and run for Homecoming Court, I was truly honored. Ever since I started at Southeastern in the fall of 2017, I have fallen in love with it every year since. To represent a place that I keep so near and dear to my heart would be an opportunity that I would be forever grateful for. My Lion Pride is one thing that will stay with me forever, and I would make sure to show that if chosen as Homecoming Queen.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why? “My favorite aspect of Southeastern is the close-knit community that is found within our campus. Becoming a Lion meant creating a college experience that would be filled with endless opportunities for memories and friendships. I know that when I leave Southeastern, the connections I have made are ones that will last a lifetime.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“One of my favorite memories from my time at Southeastern was during football season last year. It was the River Bell Classic and the energy that was in Strawberry Stadium that night was memorable in itself. There were people I didn’t know sitting next to me, but that didn’t stop us from screaming in excitement together or giving each other high fives. Even though the game did not go as we planned, that did not change the Lion love that each student had leaving Strawberry Stadium that night.”

Nicole Redmond

Senior, Social Studies Education

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen?

“I want to represent my sorority and thank Southeastern for all the things that they’ve given me in the last four years. I felt like this was a good opportunity to show my love for the school.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

“My favorite aspect is definitely the student life. I worked with CAB for a few years and then I joined Greek Life, and I really saw how easy it is for students to become involved on campus and make it their campus.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“There are so many. My favorite memory at Southeastern was when I worked for the Campus Activities Board, and I was the membership manager. I hosted our annual holiday party in December. My committee members surprised me. They brought me cards and gifts, and it just really showed that everything you give to this university gives back to you.”

Shaelyn Martinez

Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen?

“I would be thrilled to be named Homecoming Queen because I would love to represent both of my organizations. It has been a while since my sorority, Alpha Sigma Tau, and my organization, NSSLHA, have had a member on the court. So, being able to represent both of these organizations is something I would be proud of as Homecoming Queen. I am so thankful for their support.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

“My favorite aspect of Southeastern is the welcoming community. Living in Hammond and being involved on campus for the past three years has definitely grown my love and connection for Southeastern. I feel so at home while I am here and that is definitely the thing I love the most about being a Lion.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“One of my favorite memories is actually from Homecoming Week last year. I participated in the Lip Sync event, and it has definitely been the highlight of my college experience. Being paired with another organization and perfecting our dance while staying up all hours of the night was so much fun. I made so many connections and have so many unforgettable memories.”

Madeline Lato

Senior, Marketing

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen? “I want to be able to represent the university. There is so much I have benefitted from just being here at Southeastern. Right now, we need a little light. I’m excited about continuing on with a little bit of normalcy.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why? “The relationships and the personableness. You can walk across campus, and nine times out of ten, I will walk past someone I know and smile and say hey—just knowing that even though I might not be able to see them every day, they’re still there.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“One year for Homecoming, we played the ‘Minute to Win It’ game, and I won one of the games, and I turned around and saw the organizations and the crowd cheering. It was awesome.”

Caitlin Harris

Senior, Kinesiology

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Queen?

“I want to leave a legacy here on Southeastern’s campus. I knew from the moment I stepped foot here that it was part of my mission to be an active leader on campus and have a positive impact. Through Homecoming Queen, I feel like I could reach a lot more people.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why? “My favorite aspect is the fact that Southeastern is like a family to me. I have met so many people in different places. Everywhere I go and everywhere I turn, I have someone that I know, and they’re like a part of my family.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“My favorite memory thus far is joining my sorority. Outside of being a member of Southeastern, I am a member of this organization that’s filled with thousands of people that have similar goals as me. We’re all like-minded people but also different in our own ways.”

Jawaun Walker

Senior, Communication

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming King?

“I want to be Homecoming King to leave a legacy but to also show students that anything is possible. As a Black male on campus, we go through many challenges. So, to achieve a great accomplishment, I will hope to inspire the next person to go above and beyond and to get involved because it will really change your college experience.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

“My favorite aspect of Southeastern is the involvement and engagement. It really gives students a safe place to grow as individuals and the opportunity for students to grow as leaders. That excitement is needed, especially through programming and events.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“One of my favorite memories would be the Homecoming tailgate. It’s people everywhere dancing, hugging, eating and having a great time. People enjoy seeing people they haven’t seen in a long time, and everyone just celebrates. It’s so unfortunate we won’t get that this year, but I can’t wait for the years to come.”

Darnell Butler Jr.

Senior, Management

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming King?

“Being Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2020 Homecoming King would be an amazing experience. My aspiration is to leave my Lion Legacy to have an everlasting impact on Southeastern’s campus. By serving as Southeastern Louisiana University’s Homecoming King, it will illustrate that being involved and leading by example will improve your life experience and overall success throughout college.”

TLR: What is your favorite aspect of Southeastern? Why?

“My favorite aspect of Southeastern is the campus environment as a whole. Throughout my time here at Southeastern, I’ve had the chance to interact and engage with several students from various backgrounds and walks of life. The opportunity to meet students, staff and faculty members on our campus has made each day on our amazing campus more enjoyable and worthwhile.”

TLR: Share one of your favorite memories from your time at the university.

“Outside of my studies and involvement with organizations, my favorite Southeastern memory occurred during the River Bell Classic Game versus the Nicholls State University Colonels. It was an exciting and exhilarating moment to be a part of our student body supporting our fellow Lions on the field. At that moment, I realized what true Lion Pride was.”

The following are the members of the Beau Court, but will not be running for the Homecoming King: