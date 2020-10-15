An unusual Homecoming : A mix of virtual and in-person events

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority pose for a picture in front of their lemonade stand during Gumbo YaYa 2019.

Homecoming Week 2020 is scheduled for Oct. 19-24 and is being organized with the collaboration of the Office of Student Engagement and Alumni Association. This year, events will be held both virtually and in-person.The following are the events scheduled for the Homecoming Week.

Downtown Decorating Contest

Kickoff: Oct. 14

Ends: Oct. 18

Each team that is registered on the university’s website will be assigned a business’s window to decorate. The decoration will be judged on Oct. 19, and the winners will be announced on Oct. 23.

Roomie’s Homecoming Run: A Virtual 5k

Kickoff: Oct. 17

Ends: Oct. 24

The Southeastern Alumni Association and The REC are partnering to host a virtual 5k run. Participants are encouraged to run 3.1 miles and turn in their recorded times between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. A registration form must be filled out before Oct. 22, with a payment fee of $15 per person. Each participant will receive a Roomie’s Homecoming Run medal, with the top three males and females receiving additional incentives.

Homecoming Sheets Contest

When: Sheets placed on Sunday, Oct. 18

Stop by the Student Union breezeway all week to view the student-designed sheets representing this year’s Homecoming Theme “Operation Where’s Roomie.”

Events scheduled for Oct. 19, Monday:

I Spy, Clue Hunt

Time: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Participants will complete a clue quest by scanning QR codes around campus. Students who receive their last clue will have a chance to receive a prize.

Mission 101: Kick Off

Time: 5- 9 p.m.

Where: Cook Field

The Student Government Association will host the event where students will be able to grab a 2020 Homecoming T-shirt (while supplies last) and enjoy the bonfire, free food, games and with music by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces.

Coffee with the Dean: College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences

Time: noon

Karen Fontenot, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, will start the webinar series by answering questions from students in the program. Students are encouraged to register for the meeting on the Homecoming page on the university’s website.

Homecoming Court Presentation

TIme: 4 p.m.

A live stream announcing SGA’s 2020 Homecoming Court will be hosted on the Southeastern Alumni Association’s Facebook page.

Where’s Roomie?

From: Oct. 19- Oct. 22

Each day, SGA will post clues on their instagram page (southeastern_sga) that will lead students to Roomie somewhere on campus. Once Roomie is found, email a selfie to [email protected] by 5 p.m. with the location and team’s name. The first team to do so will receive a participation point.

Food Pantry Contest

When: Oct. 19- Friday, Oct. 23

Students and Departments can donate food pantry items throughout the week to earn points. Students will help restock the shelves on Friday as part of Service Day.

Events Scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Lion Up Tuesday

Students who wear green and gold on Tuesday can win prizes by sharing their Lion pride on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #LionUpTuesday and #TeamSoutheastern.

Department Decorating Contest

Tour and Judging: Oct. 20

Winner Announced: Oct. 23

Each department on campus can participate in the annual decoration contest using the theme “Operation Where’s Roomie?” To view live tours of each department’s decorations, visit the Alumni Associations’ Facebook page.

Coffee with the Dean: College of Business

Time: noon

Toni Phillips, Ph. D., dean of the College of Business, will be answering questions from students in the program. Students are encouraged to register for the meeting on the Homecoming page on the university’s website.

Quiz Bowl

Time: 6-9 p.m.

The Annual Homecoming Quiz Bowl Tournament will be hosted by the Honors Society of Phi Kappa Phi. First-place winners will win $100. Second place will receive $50.

Homecoming Movie Night in Strawberry Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

Students are requested to bring their own blanket to the event, and arrive early.

The maximum capacity is for the first 200 students.

Events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Gumbo YaYa

Time: 11 a.m- 2 p.m.

Where: Student Union Park

Campus Activities Board will provide food, games and other surprises.

The 2020 Homecoming court will be introduced to the student body during the festivities.

Giving Day

Organizations on campus are accepting donations and gifts during the sixth annual Giving Day. Visit https://www.southeasterngivingday.org to find more information on how to give back.

Brush Away Stress Painting Event

Time: 5:30 p.m. in Friendship Circle

The event is sponsored by the University Health Center, University Counseling Center and Office of Student Engagement.

Coffee with the Dean: College of Science & Technology

Time: noon

Dan McCarthy, Ph. D., dean of the College of Science & Technology, will be answering questions from students in the program. Students are encouraged to register for the meeting on the Homecoming page on the university’s website.

Events Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22

Hunt 4 Recovery

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Student Union Breezeway

This event will include a conversation on moving people into recovery and providing resources.

Coffee with the Dean: College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Time: noon

Ann Carruth, Ph.D., dean of the College of Nursing & Health Sciences, will be answering questions from students in the program. Students are encouraged to register for the meeting on the Homecoming page on the university’s website.

Lyceum Lights

When: Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Tinsley Hall, room 103 and Google Meet

Speaker Fay Boudreaux will discuss how laughter contributes to learning.

Southeastern vs. Arkansas-Monticello (2003) game

When: Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., Oct. 23 at midnight and noon

The Southeastern Channel will be streaming on cable TV at Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Tammany and St. Helena parishes or online at thesoutheasternchannel.com.

Lip Sync

Time:6- 9 p.m.

Where: Strawberry Stadium

Students will be able to enjoy performances by Homecoming teams made up of student organizations.

Events Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23

Service Day

Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The university community will make donations all week in honor of Homecoming. The university Food Pantry invites students to serve by helping to restock the shelves.

Coffee with the Dean: College of Education

Time: noon

Paula Calderon, Ph. D., dean of the College of Education, will be answering questions from students in the program. Students are encouraged to register for the meeting on the Homecoming page on the university’s website.

Events Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24

Homecoming Parade- “Dec Your Tent”

Time: 12 p.m.

This year’s parade will allow students and the community to drive through campus. Teams will set up decorative stations for parade goers to enjoy as they pass.

Southeastern vs. Sam Houston State (2013)

When: Oct. 24 at 8 a.m., Oct. 25 at noon

The Southeastern Channel will be broadcasting the 2013 home playoff game against Sam Houston State streaming on cable TV at Spectrum 199 in Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Tammany and St. Helena parishes or online at thesoutheasternchannel.com.

Royalty Announcement

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: University Center.

The University Center opens at 1:30 p.m. and the announcements will be made at 2 p.m. Join SGA as they crown this year’s Homecoming Royalty.