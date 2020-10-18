Lion+Up+Collegiate+Recovery+Program+offers+events+throughout+National+Recovery+Month

The LION UP Collegiate Recovery program offered various events to raise awareness about addiction recovery for Recovery Month.

According to their mission statement, the LION UP Collegiate Recovery program provides “a nurturing, affirming environment in which students recovering from addictive disorders can successfully pursue academic, personal and professional goals for the purpose of enhancing their quality of life and to make meaningful and lasting contributions to society.”

Madison Evans, coordinator of Collegiate Recovery, went into detail on how the program influences both the campus and Hammond community.

“We impact the campus and Hammond community by raising awareness about substance use disorders and serving as a resource to many people for various recovery-related topics,” explained Evans. “Students on our campus who may be struggling with alcohol or drugs, or even an eating disorder, get to see students thriving and living a life in recovery.”

Evans also shared that the program offers safe and sober events for students, faculty and staff for those who wish to be in an environment free of mind-altering substances.

Events offered by the LION UP Collegiate Recovery program included a Facebook Live with the Opioid Mobile Response Team to discuss the importance of overdose awareness and share topics in seminars related to self-care.

Another event offered by the recovery program was “Yoga of 12-Step Recovery” hosted on Sept. 26, where students could process their challenges while practicing yoga.

Anette Newton-Baldwin, assistant director of Programming and Outreach for the University Counseling Center, described the “Yoga of 12-Step Recovery.”

“Y12SR ‘connects the dots’ between the ancient wisdom of yoga, the practical tools of 12-step programs and the latest research on trauma healing and neurobiology,” described Newton-Baldwin. “As part of a holistic recovery program, it works in tandem with traditional treatment to address the physical, mental and spiritual disease of addiction.”

According to Newton-Baldwin, the program served people recovering from all manifestations of addiction, from behavioral addictions to substance abuse, and created a safe place on the mat where trauma can be released. It also supported those who were impacted by a loved one’s addiction.

Eight students are currently enrolled in the LION UP Collegiate Recovery program. Evans shared what her students did throughout the month of September.

“The eight students in our program shared playlists that spoke to their recovery throughout the month,” shared Evans. “This was really cool. Getting to know their creative musical language that represents their journey was amazing.”