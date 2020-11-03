COVID-19 update: Total number of reported cases on campus reaches 138

The above information is obtained from the Louisiana Department of Health website. This data only includes self-reported cases to the Louisiana Department of Health that meet the “Lab Confirmed Case“ criteria. A lab confirmed case is defined as an individual who has a positive molecular/viral lab result. Information in the LDH website is updated every Tuesday.

University President John Crain sent out a Faculty/Staff Notice with an update to COVID-19 restrictions and reminders.

As of Friday, Oct. 23, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 29 new cases of the coronavirus among students living on campus and attending in-person classes, bringing the university’s total number of reported cases for the semester to 138.

In the Message from the President, Crain reminded faculty and staff about the safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

“The good news is that these are not complicated measures,” reassured Crain. “Wash your hands frequently. Distance yourself from others – at least six feet if at all possible. Wear your face mask when inside buildings or in the presence of others. Avoid crowded spaces, especially indoors where ventilation is poor.”

Crain addressed the struggles that the campus community are being faced with and thanked them for their efforts.

“I recognize there have been a few hitches, and there are some ongoing frustrations, mainly stemming from challenges associated with the safety restrictions made necessary by the pandemic,” said Crain. “Nevertheless, I want to thank every member of the Southeastern family for their efforts so far and going forward.”

Advertisement

Crain also encouraged members of the campus community to continue adhering to safety measures in order to control the spread of COVID-19 and return to normal operations.

“I implore everyone to routinely practice the basic safety protocols, both on and off campus,” urged Crain. “For the most part, these are relatively minor inconveniences that, nevertheless, have the potential to produce significant benefits for us all. If we employ these basic measures to help control spread of the virus, we can enjoy many aspects of our normal lives and support much of the economy on which we all depend.”

Updated numbers for COVID-19 cases at higher education institutions can be found at the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.