Sexual assault allegations urge for removal of student

Allegations of sexual assault against university student Caleb Collins are sparking conversations of safety issues on campus. According to the University Police Department, further information cannot be released while the case is still open.

Following a circulation of sexual assault allegations on social media, members of the Hammond community are urging the removal of supposed university Resident Assistant Caleb Collins.

Collins has been accused of sexually assaulting university student Hydee Holsapple in Louisiana Hall.

The mother of the alleged victim, Charlotte Holsapple, took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to demand the university take action against Collins. The post showed images of her daughter visibly wounded with injuries on various parts of her body. As of Nov. 2, the post has over 300 shares.

“My daughter is a victim of sexual assault,” wrote the mother. “She was manually strangled to the point of being unable to breath, bitten and flung around like a ragdoll in a Resident Assistant’s dorm room on Southeastern Louisiana University campus. She’s been evaluated by two medical professionals and has bruises around her neck and a severe bite mark on her chest.”

The nature of the incident was initally reported as ‘sexual assault’ in the University Police Department’s Daily Crime and Fire Log but has since been renamed as ‘battery.’ According to UPD, no information can be released while the case is open.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the mother updated her Facebook post to express her thoughts on the change.

Advertisement

“As of now, this student is still on campus,” shared the mother. “My daughter is planning on taking virtual classes until he is removed. Police report nor arrest report still has not been signed nor have we been approached with one. They seemed to have reduced what they want to charge him with to just battery. I’m not having it.”

Collins has not confirmed nor denied his current employment status as a Resident Assistant.

“I will talk once the case is resolved,” stated Collins.

Although specific details cannot be discussed, the university released a general statement on their social media platforms.

“SLU is aware of social media posts related to an alleged sexual assault on campus,” stated the university. “Although federal privacy law prohibits us from commenting on specific details related to criminal & disciplinary investigations, University Police is currently investigating a battery case.”

The controversy has moved the student body to sign a Change.org petition titled “Make Campus Safe,” started by freshman social studies education major Jessica Lafontaine on Oct. 30.

The petition has since gained over 1,000 signatures. Under the ‘reason for signing’ section, numerous commenters claimed to have similar experiences.

Lafontaine mentioned she does not know Holsapple personally but sympathizes with her story due to her own history with sexual assault.

“I’m a victim of sexual assault myself, and I understand how hard it can be to be alone,” shared Lafontaine. “I have no previous experience with her, but I made this petition because I feel extremely scared to be around campus at night.”

Lafontaine expressed that she would like the university to give students peace of mind.

“I do think they should have announced, at least to Louisiana Hall residents, the status of his position,” said Lafontaine. “I’ve been very misinformed on Twitter. I have many people telling me that he is still a Resident Assistant, which makes me feel incredibly unsafe. Someone has told me that he has been removed from his position, but I would like the university to at least give us peace of mind.”