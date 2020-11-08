Crime Log – Nov. 3, 2020 Issue
Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.
10/20/2020 at 4:00 PM – North Oak Park – Theft
10/21/2020 at 12:19 PM – Ned McGehee Drive – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant
10/21/2020 at 1:20 PM – Student Union – Harassment
10/21/2020 at 11:16 PM – Tangipahoa Hall Lot – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol Under 21
10/21/2020 at 9:00 AM – Pride Hall – Theft
10/22/2020 at 12:35 PM – Pride Hall Lot – Outstanding Arrest Warrants
10/22/2020 at 7:49 PM – Southeastern Oaks – Possession of Marijuana
10/23/2020 at 11:00 PM – Off-Campus – Battery
10/23/2020 at 8:00 PM – Village – Theft
10/25/2020 at 10:00 PM – Louisiana Hall – Sexual Assault
10/26/2020 at 11:17 AM – Taylor Hall – Possession of Marijuana
10/26/2020 at 12:08 PM Pride Hall – Non-Consensual Disclosure of a Private Image
Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.