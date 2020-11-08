Crime Log – Nov. 3, 2020 Issue

Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.

10/20/2020 at 4:00 PM – North Oak Park – Theft

10/21/2020 at 12:19 PM – Ned McGehee Drive – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest Warrant

10/21/2020 at 1:20 PM – Student Union – Harassment

10/21/2020 at 11:16 PM – Tangipahoa Hall Lot – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol Under 21

10/21/2020 at 9:00 AM – Pride Hall – Theft

Advertisement

10/22/2020 at 12:35 PM – Pride Hall Lot – Outstanding Arrest Warrants

10/22/2020 at 7:49 PM – Southeastern Oaks – Possession of Marijuana

10/23/2020 at 11:00 PM – Off-Campus – Battery

10/23/2020 at 8:00 PM – Village – Theft

10/25/2020 at 10:00 PM – Louisiana Hall – Sexual Assault

10/26/2020 at 11:17 AM – Taylor Hall – Possession of Marijuana

10/26/2020 at 12:08 PM Pride Hall – Non-Consensual Disclosure of a Private Image