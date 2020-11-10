A make-up senior portrait opportunity available for graduating seniors

A Candid Campus photographer helps a student pose for her graduation photos during Grad Fair. Students who missed out on Grad Fair will be able to take a make up photo by making an appointment before 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Are you a graduating senior? Did you miss the senior portrait session at Grad Fair? Do you wish to retake your photo entirely?

Candid Campus Photography is holding make-up cap and gown photo sessions for Fall 2020 graduating seniors at their office in Gretna, La. on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17. Five-minute sessions are available through appointment only from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.

Jamie Mackenroth, production manager for Candid Campus Photography, explained why the company decided to hold more photo sessions for seniors.

“Our company decided to provide a make-up session for Southeastern’s graduates because we had such a large amount of students contact us who were not able to attend Grad Fair,” shared Mackenroth. “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have their photos taken both for personal use and to be featured in the yearbook.”

Mackenroth elaborated on the cost and deadline details for scheduling the photo sessions.

“The photo sessions are free of charge,” explained Mackenroth. “The deadline to register for the make-up sessions will be once the sessions begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.”

According to Mackenroth, all seniors should have received an email from the company regarding the make-up sessions, which includes the address, the link to schedule an appointment and guidelines for the sessions. Students are to show up to the session dressed in their cap and gown.

Prior to the appointment, students must register their current information and mailing address at a link also provided in the email. Each student received a unique QR code for the photographer to scan at the session to receive the student’s information. According to the email, photos should be available on candidcampusphoto.com within a week of the session and can be accessed using the QR code.

The office is located in Jefferson Parish at 1400 Franklin St., Gretna, La. 70053, which is approximately 60 miles southeast of Hammond.