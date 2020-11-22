Crime Log – Nov. 17, 2020 Issue

Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.

2/20/2020 at12:00 AM – Ascension Hall – Sexual Assault

10/25/2020 at 11:00 PM – Pride Hall Lot – Criminal Damage to Property

10/25/2020 at 9:30 PM – Louisiana Hall Lot – Criminal Damage to Property

10/28/2020 at 4:40 PM – Louisiana Hall – Cyberstalking

10/29/2020 at 8:00 AM – Taylor Hall – Criminal Damage to Property (x2)

10/30/2020 at 10:00 AM – Off-Campus – Harassment

11/1/2020 at 9:56 AM – Pedestrian Tunnel – Theft

11/1/2020 at 11:31 PM – Pine Oaks Lot – Possession of Marijuana (x3)

11/2/2020 at 9:00 AM – Washington Hall Lot – Vehicle Burglary

11/2/2020 at 1:13 PM – Pride Hall – Harassment

11/2/2020 at 6:00 PM – Pennington Center – Theft

11/3/2020 at 7:15 AM – Student Union – Harassment

11/3/2020 at 9:07 AM – Union Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations

11/3/2020 at 10:52 AM – Union Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations

11/3/2020 at 11:54 AM – Student Union Bookstore – Theft

11/3/2020 at 1:55 PM – Friendship Circle – Harassment

11/3/2020 at 10:10 PM – Twelve Oaks Hall – Non-Consensual Disclosure of a Private Image

11/4/2020 at 5:45 PM – University Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations

11/4/2020 at 7:01 PM – Southeastern Oaks – Criminal Damage to Property

11/4/2020 at 7:59 PM – North University Center Lot – Possession of Marijuana

11/5/2020 at 1:40 AM – Southeastern Oaks – Handicap Parking Violation

11/5/2020 at 4:45 PM – St. Tammany Hall – Fire