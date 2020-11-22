Crime Log – Nov. 17, 2020 Issue
Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.
2/20/2020 at12:00 AM – Ascension Hall – Sexual Assault
10/25/2020 at 11:00 PM – Pride Hall Lot – Criminal Damage to Property
10/25/2020 at 9:30 PM – Louisiana Hall Lot – Criminal Damage to Property
10/28/2020 at 4:40 PM – Louisiana Hall – Cyberstalking
10/29/2020 at 8:00 AM – Taylor Hall – Criminal Damage to Property (x2)
10/30/2020 at 10:00 AM – Off-Campus – Harassment
11/1/2020 at 9:56 AM – Pedestrian Tunnel – Theft
11/1/2020 at 11:31 PM – Pine Oaks Lot – Possession of Marijuana (x3)
11/2/2020 at 9:00 AM – Washington Hall Lot – Vehicle Burglary
11/2/2020 at 1:13 PM – Pride Hall – Harassment
11/2/2020 at 6:00 PM – Pennington Center – Theft
11/3/2020 at 7:15 AM – Student Union – Harassment
11/3/2020 at 9:07 AM – Union Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations
11/3/2020 at 10:52 AM – Union Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations
11/3/2020 at 11:54 AM – Student Union Bookstore – Theft
11/3/2020 at 1:55 PM – Friendship Circle – Harassment
11/3/2020 at 10:10 PM – Twelve Oaks Hall – Non-Consensual Disclosure of a Private Image
11/4/2020 at 5:45 PM – University Avenue – Traffic Crash, Traffic Violations
11/4/2020 at 7:01 PM – Southeastern Oaks – Criminal Damage to Property
11/4/2020 at 7:59 PM – North University Center Lot – Possession of Marijuana
11/5/2020 at 1:40 AM – Southeastern Oaks – Handicap Parking Violation
11/5/2020 at 4:45 PM – St. Tammany Hall – Fire
Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.