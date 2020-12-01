Lions three-game losing streak continues against LSU

On Monday night, the Lions took their talents to Baton Rouge to knock off in-state opponents Louisiana State University.

The Tigers earned the win after defeating the Lions 96-43. LSU started hot from the start and didn’t look back once, giving the Lions problems all night and holding Southeastern to only 18 first-half points.

Southeastern struggled the whole game shooting 22% from the floor and shooting 5-29 from the three-point line. Along with being outshot, the Lions were outrebounded by the Tigers 53 to 33. Senior guard Keon Clergeot led Southeastern with 17 points and eight rebounds on the night, shooting 5-11 from the floor.

Another issue the Lions faced on Monday was freshman guard Cam Thomas, for the Tigers, as Thomas finished with 21 points on the night. Defensively the Lions allowed the Tigers to shoot 50% from the floor and saw LSU lead by 28 points in the first half.

The Lions will travel to Riverside, California, to take on California Baptist University on Dec. 2nd and will look to secure their first win of the season. The Lions last faced off against California Baptist in 2018, in which the Lions suffered a 73-52 loss.