Aggies+defeat+Lions+in+defensive+battle

On Tuesday night the Lions took their talents to College Station, Texas to try and knock off the Texas A&M University Aggies.

Southeastern fell short 69-52 to drop their season record to 1-6. Senior guard Keon Clergeot led the Lions with 14 points and shot 100% from the free throw line.

Second year head coach David Kiefer shared how he thought the team performed Tuesday night against the Aggies.

“We did a ton of good stuff offensively, whether it was executing our sets, making the right passes, cutting and moving without the ball, we just did a ton of good stuff,” shared Kiefer. “We also had some great defensive possessions where we forced them into tough shots and bad decisions. We still need to iron some things out but we like the direction this team is heading in.”

Kiefer explained how the Lions need to continue to establish their defensive and rebounding identity.

“Going into next game we just need to get healthy and continue to establish our identity as an incredibly tough, defensive minded, rebounding team,” commented Kiefer. “We’ll continue to improve our offense and get ready to finish off this last leg of non-conference play incredibly strong. We’re so excited about this group we have and we can’t wait to get back to getting better.”

Advertisement

Southeastern will try to earn their second win of the season on the road against Grambling State University on Dec. 23.