The worst year is finally over: Hello 2021
If there is anything that the world could ever agree on together, it is one thing: 2020 takes the cake as one of the worst years to experience.
It was the year of a global pandemic, social inequality, riots, deaths of those we idolized, hurricane after hurricane, and so much more. For half of the year, it was no longer going to a campus I loved being at, all of my time and efforts in organizations being put on hold and having to adjust to a new way of working and learning as I found myself becoming stir crazy at home.
Consequently, many things were canceled and many people fell sick in my life. It was a wake up call for someone who went about her everyday life taking what I had, and the people around me, for granted. Although it will forever be something to remember, it is over and done with and I am more than ready to move on from the past.
I plan to do this by first making sure a day doesn’t go by wasted. Even if all I feel like is sitting at home watching Netfilix, something as little as taking a walk to reflect on my week would be purposeful. There were so many days during quarantine where I just felt stuck, as if I was living the same day over and over- as morbid as that sounds. It was making sure to call up a friend or go visit my favorite coffee shop that really got me out of those funks during that time.
What brings purpose to my life is also having new experiences. I want to travel and see things I haven’t ever seen before. Being exposed to a new culture is something that everyone should experience in their lives. I feel that this is essential in growing as a person by stepping out of my comfort zone and learning new things I wouldn’t have at home otherwise.
Doing what I love to do everyday brings me purpose as well. In 2021 I want to take more time to read, exercise and grow my photography skills. In quarantine I was able to focus on things I haven’t been able to do such as painting, and it felt like a luxury to do so instead of exerting myself in the busy world around me. Each month I plan to try something new that brings me joy.
Practicing gratitude was never something that I did before 2021. I felt thankful at times, but I never really knew the extent of how privileged I had it until 2020 broke so many of those around me.
I bought a journal at the beginning of January specifically for writing about what I am thankful for the day. In the morning or night I’ll note three different things I am thankful for, whether it’s a person in my life or an opportunity that falls into my lap. It may seem so simple, but I feel that actually saying “thank you” to people more can make a huge difference in someone’s life. My parents for instance, I’m aware I don’t say those two words enough. Being more present in the moment is also a factor of gratitude that I want to consider, instead of being so absorbed into my phone all of the time.
Every year up until 2021 I had the typical goals of “this year I will eat healthier” or “this year I will save more money” but I couldn’t set any more goals that didn’t actually bring meaning to my life, not after what we went through in 2020.
2021 will be the year for new beginnings.
Gabby Wood is a communication major with a focus in public relations. Outside the office, you can find her trying new coffee shops and endlessly scrolling...
