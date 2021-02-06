Strawberry Jubilee to return in the Spring

The Strawberry Jubilee celebration included food, games, music and giveaways. The theme of the 2019 Jubilee was “Camp CAB.”

After last year’s virtual Strawberry Jubilee, the Campus Activities Board plans to host an in-person Strawberry Jubilee during the spring semester.

SGA President L’Oreal Williams explained that Strawberry Jubilee is an event full of games, food and fun.

“Strawberry Jubilee is a traditional event at Southeastern hosted by our Campus Activities Board,” explained Williams. “It is held every spring semester. There are awesome games, food and fun.”

Williams shared the details of the ever-changing theme for the event.

“Each year is different,” shared Williams. “Last year, the theme was Disney, so it was all Disney-themed virtual engagements. The year prior the theme was Camping. The War Memorial Park was turned into a campground.”

Williams also explained how activities are set up at the event.

“There were hammocks, picnic blankets, inflatable obstacle courses, archery and axe throwing just to name a few things,” explained William. “Many student organizations participate in Strawberry Jubilee. They usually sell assorted food items or tickets to do a fun activity.”

Activities and traditions at the jubilee are catered to match the theme, according to Williams.

“Each varies based on the organization’s preference and the theme,” said Williams. “One Strawberry Jubilee tradition is Ms. Southeastern and Dr. Crain cutting the Strawberry Jubilee cake, which is decorated according to the theme. Much like the name, there are a lot of strawberries at Strawberry Jubilee. It’s kind of like a mini strawberry festival on campus.”

Strawberry Jubilee is a school tradition and one of the larger events that students can look forward to, according to Williams.

The date and details of the event have not yet been finalized.