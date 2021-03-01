Southeastern news, straight to your phone

Although The Lion’s Roar website is already mobile responsive and works well on all mobile browsers, the College News Source now provides a dedicated mobile app for readers to download. Notifications, comments, sharing and subscribing to your favorite writers are now just a single click away.

For years students, faculty, staff and community members alike have looked forward to reading a new issue of The Lion’s Roar on newsstands every Tuesday. Now adapting to a fast-paced, technology-driven, pandemic-influenced 2021, The Lion’s Roar has reimagined the release of Southeastern news media with a new mobile app.

The Lion’s Roar is now available through the College News Source, an Apple and Android compatible app that is available for free download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

“People should download the College News Source App because it is a fast and efficient way to keep updated on the things going on around them,” said Gerard Borne, Editor-in-Chief of The Lion’s Roar. “The newspaper runs everything from important announcements to university sporting events to breaking news to club and organizational updates.”

Readers will no longer have to wait for a print edition or pull up the newspaper’s website on their desktop browser. Constant updates are now available via the app on their iOS and Android devices. Once the app is downloaded, users simply choose Southeastern Louisiana University as their preferred university newspaper. By enabling push notifications, the app will also update readers as soon as new content is published. The app also allows readers to comment on an article, follow their favorite writers or even share articles via their personal social media accounts.

Borne said he is looking forward to his team’s content being read through the app.

“I like the application because it’s easy to use and I can pull up any article in seconds. I can’t wait to see the College News Source App take off, Lion Up!” he said.

Staff reporter Trinity Brown enjoys the convenience that College News Source provides.

“The app helps me stay involved on campus by bringing up events straight to my phone. It’s the bomb,” she said.

As with many mobile apps, the College News Source is constantly undergoing regular updates. One recent new feature enables readers to turn on “Dark Mode” as a display setting for the app.

The College News Source can be downloaded at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free. For more detailed instructions and direct download links visit https://lionsroarnews.com/our-app/.