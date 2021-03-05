Intramural sports back in action for spring semester

Intramural sports are designed to provide Southeastern students, faculty and staff an opportunity to participate in a variety of competitive sports in a safe, fun and structured environment.

Locations are different for each sport; the two main locations are inside the REC and outside in the North Oak Park fields. Occasionally, events are held at the Kinesiology building tennis courts.

Sports for the spring semester include: softball, a virtual 5k run, soccer, volleyball, home run derby, tennis tournament, cornhole, pickleball and swamp bowl. These sports will span seasons across two months, starting with softball kicking off its season at the beginning of March.

Although registrations have passed for softball, people can still register for the other sports scheduled.

To register for an intramural sport, one must create an IMLeagues account at www.imleagues.com/SELU/Registration, entering their information and using their school email address. Upon activating their account, one must select which sports they are interested in playing.

On the website, there are three ways to join a sport: creating a team as a captain, joining a team or joining as a free agent.

This semester, like last year, will be a bit different due to COVID-19.

Assistant director of competitive sports and fitness services Jason Templet explained the guidelines this semester’s intramural sports will follow.

“We have lots of COVID-19 guidelines in place to keep all of our participants, staff and spectators safe. Some of these measures include wearing face coverings at all times. Also, before anyone is allowed to play, they must have taken a COVID rapid test that day and show a negative result. Lastly, we are sanitizing any equipment that is used and keeping social distance as much as possible,” Templet said.

Students and staff also have the option to officiate a sport, in which they would judge performances to determine a winner and overall officiate the game.

Templet explained, “If someone is interested in officiating for intramural sports, they can reach out to me via email ([email protected]). You do not have to have any previous officiating experience since we go through training before each sport. I look for officials who are confident in making calls and are willing to learn and get better.”

Bradley Spinnato, senior business management major, will be an intramural referee and supervisor for this semester. Spinnato had started out working in intramural sports and eventually worked his way up to working for the REC. Spinnato had a few words for incoming freshmen.

He said, “Intramural sports are a good thing for incoming freshmen to participate in because when I went to Southeastern, I didn’t know many people and intramural sports help you meet a lot of people through it.”