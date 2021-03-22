Local photographer welcomes springtime with live bunny shoot

Kali Norton, a Hammond-based photography, has added seasonal photoshoots to her list of available services.

In the spirit of Easter, Kali Norton Photography has chosen to offer $30 photo shoots with live bunnies at her Downtown Hammond studio.

The bunny photo shoots, taking place March 27-28, have already sold out due to the rising popularity of Kali Norton’s seasonal photography sessions. Located on 112 S. Cypress St., the studio offers a wide range of photography services, including full portrait sessions and mini sessions.

According to Norton, the idea for an Easter-themed photo shoot stemmed from a prior “pop-up” event at One Thirteen Restaurant.

“Two years ago, I did ‘Brunch with Bunnies’ at One Thirteen Restaurant, and it was a huge hit. After opening my downtown studio last year and COVID restrictions finally starting to let up a bit, I thought this would be the perfect event to kick off spring,” Norton said.

Norton said the seasonal photoshoots will become a recurring part of her brand.

“I’ve hosted several events similar to this in the past, such as Santa photos, so we’ve got the process pretty streamlined now. For these photos, the backdrop will be a simple, clean white with the focus being on children, emotion and cute bunnies,” Nortain said.

After working on her craft over the past decade, Norton decided to open her photography studio in March of 2020.

“I’ve been professionally photographing children and families for the past 10 years and am always looking for ways to provide services to my clients and the community that are of desire and value. Given the popularity of bunny and Santa photos, I’d say these are something people are excited about. Also, you’re supporting a local small business, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” Norton said.

Norton said she has enjoyed operating her business in the heart of hammond.

“I love Hamond. Our local community is so special, from the people to the businesses, to the creativity that lives in our town, I just love it,” Norton said.

Although Norton does not plan to add extra time slots for the spring photos, she said customers can look forward to other holiday-themed shoots in the future.

She said, “Stay tuned for all of the Santa photo opportunities this November. If you’d like to be the first to know about events like this in Kali’s Downtown Photography Studio, head on over to my website and subscribe to the email list! Email subscribers are the first to know about events and special promotions.”