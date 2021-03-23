Last week in sports: March 16-March 23

With the winning streak the Lady Lions secured the number 2 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament. The Lady Lions women’s volleyball team continued to stay hot over the week as they extended their win streak to seven games after knocking off Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word

Sitting at 10-3 the Lady Lions will wrap up their regular season on the road against the University of New Orleans and the University of Central Arkansas.

On March 31 the Lady Lions will try their luck in the Southland Conference Tournament in Corpus Christi.

Southeastern Football fell to 2-2 on the season after dropping their fourth game of the Spring season to Incarnate Word 56-45.

Senior quarterback Cole Kelley threw for 431 yards on 38 passes to go along with 3 touchdown passes and one interception. The Lions will try to improve to 3-2 on the shortened season as they face Lamar University at Strawberry Stadium on April 3.

Beach Volleyball earned their first victory in program history as they defeated Park University of Missouri over the weekend.

Sitting at 3-8 the Lady Lions will hit the road to take on the University of New Orleans and the University of Southern Mississippi on March 24.

After dropping a game to LSU over the week, softball knocked off Southland foe Houston Baptist at North Oak Park over the weekend to improve to 14-12 on the season.

On Wednesday March 24 the Lady Lions will face the University of Louisiana-Monroe on the road. The Lady Lions will be back at home this weekend against Abilene Christian University.

Tennis continued to struggle as the Lady Lions fell to 3-11 and extended their losing streak to 8 games.

On March 26 the Lady Lions will be back in action against Nicholls State University.

After starting the season 11-3 the baseball team cooled off as the team dropped four of the five games last week to LSU and Incarnate Word University.

Pitching continues to be a struggle for the Lions as they gave up 30 runs over five games. The Lions currently sit at number five in the Southland Conference trailing McNeese State, the University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University and the University of Incarnate Word.

Baseball will be back in action this weekend on the road against Lamar University.