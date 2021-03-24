Lions track and field looks to dominate in outdoor season

In preparation for a competitive outdoor season, Lions track and field hosted its annual Southeastern Triangular.

The Lions competed against Southern University and Alcorn State University on March 19 at the SLU Track Complex. Both visiting teams were represented by former Southeastern track athletes: Southern head coach Teremine White and Alcorn State head coach Jimmy Joseph.

Southeastern head coach Corey Mistretta said the meet allowed the team to prepare for their next meet in Austin, Texas, where they will face off against some of the top competitors in the nation.

“The meet was an opportunity for all three teams to compete in a relaxed environment in preparation for the very competitive parts of our seasons, Texas Relays being one of them. Taking the poor weather conditions into consideration, our athletes performed very well, and I believe the group traveling to Texas is fully prepared for this big meet,” Mistretta said.

Nineteen Lions will be representing Southeastern in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, hosted by the University of Texas, on March 25-27.

“We are excited to see what Texas Relays has in store for us,” Mistretta said. “We have some athletes who should do very well and others who will get to see where their progression is to this point. As always, we have very lofty goals for the outdoor season. If our athletes remain healthy and committed to the training program, we should have a successful season. It’s going to be fun.”

Emerging from their indoor season with multiple titles and national rankings, the Lions look to replicate their success for the outdoor season.

“Coming off of a very successful indoor season where our men’s team were Southland Conference runner-up, I believe we are in a good position as we head into the outdoor season. We didn’t get to compete outdoors last year because of COVID, so everyone is really excited about getting out there,” Mistretta said.

Mistretta also encouraged the Lion Nation to attend the next home event following spring break.

He said, “I think we will make the Lion Nation extremely proud of our efforts as we move through the season. We hope to see the students and community at the annual Strawberry Relays on Saturday, April 10.”