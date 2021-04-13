Strawberry Jubilee to return to campus

Back in February 2021, SGA President L’Oreal Williams promised Strawberry Jubilee would be an event full of games, food and fun.

Junior Family and Consumer Science major Mervian Smith confirmed this promise. She shared some details regarding the festival this year and explained the theme of the event.

“This year’s Strawberry Jubilee will feature live Mardi Gras-themed entertainment, an organizational/departmental browse, multiple giveaway opportunities and our traditional cake cutting ceremony,” Smith said.

The Mardi Gras theme was inspired by the pandemic’s impact on Mardi Gras this year, according to Smith.

“The original idea was to have a festival-themed Strawberry Jubilee. We decided to utilize the Mardi Gras festival theme as an exact theme for the event. Since a lot of people did not have a chance to celebrate Mardi Gras season this year due to the pandemic, we saw this as a perfect opportunity to give students another chance to celebrate the season,” Smith explained.

Because of the theme, Smith said that this event will be different from its usual routine. The event will include all of the familiar festivities while still being COVID-19 friendly.

She said, “This year’s Strawberry Jubilee will be different from previous years solely because of our event’s theme. I believe that this year’s Strawberry Jubilee will introduce our campus to the full Mardi Gras Festival experience while still ensuring that we are still following safety precautions.”

Due to COVID-19, there will be some precautions. Smith explained what students should know regarding COVID-19 prior to attending.

“To ensure that University’s safety policies are being adhered to, all students and participants in attendance at Strawberry Jubilee will be required to wear a face mask/covering throughout the entirety of the event,” she said.

Smith detailed the protocols the university will utilize to mitigate event traffic as well as the spread of COVID-19.

She said, “There will be heavy signage present at the event site to help with the flow of traffic. In addition to these safety measures, students will be required to sanitize their hands prior to checking into the event area, participating in activities and receiving food. Sanitizer will be provided at the event site and all food items will be prepackaged.”

Before the event, Smith encourages students who wish to buy a shirt to arrive early as the shirts will be given out “first-come, first-serve.” She also encourages students to arrive with proper face coverings.

Strawberry Jubilee will take place in the Student Union Ballroom on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Editor’s note: Updated 03/13/2021 at 12:30 p.m.