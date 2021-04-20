Last Week in Sports: April 12-19

After heading into the Southland Conference Tournament with a 6-2-3 conference record, the Lady Lions Soccer squad ran the table and earned the program’s fourth Southland Tournament Title by knocking off Sam Houston State 3-0. Since March 5, the Lady Lions have remained undefeated.

Christopher McBride, soccer head coach, described how proud he was for the team to take home the title.

“I’m just incredibly proud of this team. The way we have competed with each other all fall and the way we have been like a family. It’s been an incredible journey,” McBride said.

Up next, the Lady Lions will face Rutgers University in the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Tournament on April 27 at 6 p.m.

Southeastern’s last appearance in the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Tournament was a matchup in which they lost against Auburn University 1-0 in 2015.

After scheduling a matchup with Southern Illinois University on April 17, the Lions put their FCS playoff hopes up for chance on Saturday and lost 55-48 in an offensive shootout.

The Lions’ defense yet again struggled to contain the opposing quarterback, allowing Southern Illinois quarterback Stone Labanowitz to pass for 328 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Running back, Javon Williams Jr., also threw a 56 yard touchdown.

Southeastern finished the spring season with a 4-3 record and second place in the Southland Conference standings as the Lions merely missed the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

The Lions baseball team continued its impressive 2021 campaign as the team earned its 24th win of the regular season and swept Stephen F. Austin University on the road. The Lions outscored the Lumberjacks 27-15 on the weekend.

Brandon, Miss. native Will Warren, a junior pitcher, continued his regular season success as he picked up his sixth victory of the regular season. Warren currently holds a 6-1 record, sitting at a first-place tie among Southland Conference pitchers, and a 2.38 earned-run average along with 58 strikeouts so far on the season.

As of April 19, the Lions sit in first place in the Southland Conference with a 24-12 record and will face the University of New Orleans this weekend in the Pontchartrain Bowl in New Orleans.

The Lady Lions softball squad dropped their weekend series against Sam Houston State University over the weekend as the team dropped the final two games of the series. Sitting at eight games above .500 with a 24-16 record, Southeastern is currently ranked third in the conference, trailing both Stephen F. Austin University and the University of Central Arkansas.

On Wednesday, April 21 the Lady Lions will take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe at home with first pitch at 6 p.m.

The Lady Lions beach volleyball team wrapped up their regular season on April 17 in a 4-1 loss against Stephen F. Austin University. In beach volleyball’s second season, the Lady Lions finished with a 3-17 record, earning the program’s first victory against Park University.