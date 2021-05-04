Assignments+during+dead+week+are+overwhelming

We are now in the midst of what is known as “dead week,” which despite its name, is the busiest week of the entire semester.

Not only are students studying for finals, but they are also most likely working on a multitude of final papers or assignments for their classes.

Almost every single semester of my college career, most of the work that I have done during dead week and even finals week has been completing these final assignments. It always gets to a point where I have to compromise my study time in order to complete assignments, and I find it extremely overwhelming to deal with these assignments in addition to preparing for finals.

Finals themselves are extremely stressful. A lot of time and energy is required in order to properly prepare for them.

Adding these assignments on top of all of that stress can turn the last few weeks of the semester into a seemingly unending nightmare.

Taking these assignments into account during finals week also makes time management much harder.

College students only have so much time in the day. Many of us have jobs, internships, extracurriculars, relationships or other obligations of importance.

Personally, I’ve got a lot on my plate. To be fair, some of these obligations are by choice. Regardless, my schedule is jam-packed, and it is very hard to make time for the insane amount of assignments I usually have during finals.

Normally, I am able to manage my time just fine, but factoring in studying for finals complicates things greatly for me.

I am not one to complain about schoolwork because my mother taught me never to do that. However, there is such a thing as too much work and it feels like professors forget this at times.

At the end of the day, being a student is my primary duty. I will complete anything that is assigned to me, regardless of my thoughts on the assignments in question.

If any of my professors happen to be reading this, don’t take this as a refusal to do my assignments. For one thing, my parents would murder me if I decided to do that.

However, I simply wish that professors would keep in mind the pressures that are on students during finals week.

With all this being said, I have had professors that have been extremely accommodating and helped me stress less about my assignments, and I am very grateful for that.

Remember, no matter how overwhelmed you are, or how many assignments you have left to complete before the end of the semester, we’re in the homestretch, and the long-deserved break will be here very soon.