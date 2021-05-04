Campus update: Guidelines to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The provisions of the governor’s executive order on April 28 relax operational restrictions, the State mask mandate still applies to all educational institutions, including colleges and universities. Accordingly, Southeastern will continue to abide by the campus policy requiring face coverings.

Following Governor John Bel Edwards April 27 press conference, the University is updating its campus operating guidelines to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Effective immediately, all campus events will be allowed at 100% of facility capacity. Ticketing and further information regarding athletic events will be available at lionsports.net .

Fall classes will be primarily face-to-face, with classrooms returning to 100% normal capacity.

Upcoming Commencement ceremonies will now allow six guests per graduate. Graduating students will receive direct communication regarding this change.

Other event and programmatic changes will be announced as appropriate.

While the relaxing of restrictions is a welcome change and will allow university faculty, staff and students to return to more robust campus activities and more personal interaction in instruction, it is important to remember that the pandemic is not over.

It is a welcome change that we can once again fully embrace these core values with on-campus activities and face-to-face instruction.