Two new sculptures installed in computer science building

The new art installations located in the Computer Science and Technology Building were designed to initially display their engineering.

With the installation of two new sculptures in the Computer Science and Technology Building, art has become more integrated into diverse locations across campus.

The artists for the project were picked two years ago through Percent for Art Louisiana, a public funding program that says when more than $2 million of the state fund is spent on the construction of a state building, one percent shall be used for the installation of art into the building.

The winner for the glass sculpture, located in the entrance of CSTB, was Alexander Tylevich. The two winners for the ceramic sculpture, located in the first-floor hallway, were Amy Baur and Bryan Boldon of In Plain Sight Art Studio in Minneapolis, MN.

The glass sculpture cost $50,000 dollars to make, and the ceramic sculpture cost $100,000 dollars to make.

Dale Newkirk, the Visual Art + Design department head, said the glass sculpture was made with reflecting light in mind, so it changes colors when viewing it in the space.

“It was designed to specifically work with the lobby. They wanted the engineering to be exposed because that’s what they are studying in the science and technology building,” Newkirk said.

The ceramic elements were made on a 3D printer and fired in a kiln, an oven for products like ceramics and bricks.

According to Dr. Mohammad Saadeh, the department head of the Industrial and Engineering Technology program, this piece also tells an interesting story.

“It shows a reflection of the sky and a tree from outside on the left side and some pictures from the lab and engineering on the right side,” Saadeh said.

When discussed the importance of integrating art into a place of technology, Newkirk said, “It is important to have art in public spaces because it engages the students visually, but in terms of technology, someone solving the technical problem may not be considering the aesthetic side of it, enhancing the environment we live in.”

To see more pieces by the artists, visit https://www.inplainsightart.com/ and http://www.tylevichliturgical.com/