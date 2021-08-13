Welcome Week calendar: What’s in store for you

In August 2019, the Strawberry Jam pep rally in Strawberry Stadium allowed new and returning students experience Lion Pride while playing games, winning prizes and enjoying food. Strawberry Jam is scheduled to make a comeback for this year’s Welcome Week on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.

With Welcome Week on the horizon, the calendar is now up for students to see on Southeastern’s website.

For the week of Aug. 15, each event has been designed with incoming students’ needs in mind. Many of these events will allow new students to gain information about the university as well as make connections with other students and faculty members.

On the first day of Welcome Week, Sunday, Aug. 15, “Friendship Fest” will be in the Mane Dish from 4-7 p.m. New and old friends can meet up and end their first day of Welcome Week with a delicious dinner consisting of festival favorites such as pizza, corn dogs, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches or chicken on a stick. This event will kick off students’ meal plans, and those without a meal plan can pay the door price of $8.75.

On Aug. 16 and 17, the “Sexual Assault Training: Protect the Pride Against the Red Zone” is at 12 p.m. in Pottle Auditorium and 6 p.m. virtually via Zoom on both days. This event teaches students how to defend themselves and others against sexual assault.

Along with the Red Zone Training event on the 16, there will be “Late Night at the REC ” at the Pennington Student Activity Center from 7-9 p.m. Here, students can enjoy fun activities and snacks at the REC center.

Also on Aug. 17, there will be two other events students can attend. Sims Memorial Library will be holding its event “Gear Up with Sims Library” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will be introduced to the library staff and taught how to utilize Lion Prints for printing syllabi and future printing needs. At this event there will be brochures, snacks and souvenirs available.

Later that afternoon, Strawberry Jam is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. Strawberry Jam is an annual event that kicks off the athletic season with food and fun.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the first day of classes, there will be multiple events. The “Just Ask Me” event will be the first one of the day and will take place at three different locations. Health personnel and UPD officers will have tents set up at the University Health Center and the UPD from 7:30-11 a.m. as well as near the Commuter Tunnel from 9-11 a.m. to answer questions from students and provide other resources.

The Office for Student Engagement’s “Get Engaged! Festival” will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Breezeway on Wednesday as well.

Later that night, the Campus Activities Board will be holding its “Get Lit with CAB” glow-in-the-dark event from 8-10 p.m. at North Oak Park.

“Just Ask Me” tents will be set up again on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the UPD. That afternoon, there will be a Paint Party in Lee Field from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that is open to on-campus residents only.

On the last day of Welcome Week, Friday, Aug. 20, there will be a Block Party at 7 p.m. on SGA Drive. Students can come and enjoy music, fun activities and food along the road and end the week off on a high note.