Graduating this fall? Here’s what you need to know

Recent alumni celebrate their achievements after the Spring 2021 Nursing and Health Sciences commencement ceremony on May 19. The deadline to submit Fall 2021 graduation applications is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Along with catching up on schoolwork after Hurricane Ida, Southeastern seniors graduating in the Fall must also make sure to turn in their graduation applications.

The university announced that the graduation application deadline will be pushed back to Wednesday, Sept. 22. Graduation applications can be completed in LEONet.

Seniors can locate the application from the Self Service tab and the Degree Progress/Graduation tab. From there, seniors can fill out their graduation applications with the Apply for Graduation tab. The application fee is $25 and must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office in the admissions building on North Campus no later than Wednesday.

While the hurricane has presented difficulties in regards to planning future events such as fall graduation, registrar Aime Anderson said she hopes for a commencement ceremony that is more normal compared to last year’s..

“The priority is to provide a celebratory ceremony for the significant accomplishments of our graduates in the safest manner for our graduates, faculty, staff and loved ones,” Anderson said.

Grad Fair, located in the Student Union Ballroom, will also be occurring this week on Sept. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Here, soon-to-be graduates can find all their commencement necessities such as posing for their graduation photos, ordering gaps and gowns, class rings and more.

Due to COVID regulations, seniors must purchase their own cap and gown prior to Grad Fair in order to take their photo. Reserving time slots is also required for this semester’s Grad Fair. Students can do so at selu.edu/gradfair. Registration closes at 7:30 a.m. on both days.

According to Anderson, the Office of Registrar intends to announce the times for each college’s commencement ceremony in mid-October once they have confirmed the number of graduates. To learn more about the different aspects of graduation check here.