The Chief’s Brief – September 2021​

Welcome to this month’s Chief’s Brief. This is a monthly feature to let you, the Lion community, know what has been happening on campus, where you can meet an officer, answer any questions you have about your University Police Department and to offer a monthly safety tip.

Since the last Chief’s Brief in August, a lot has happened on campus and I again have to say, welcome back! On Aug. 29, Southeastern took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida. Our campus, along with many others in Southeastern Louisiana, suffered damage. However, we are resilient. The “don’t quit” attitude shined and we are ready to get back to business at Southeastern!

During and after the storm, your Police Department was here on campus 24 hours a day assisting in whatever way we could. We cleared trees from the roadways. We assisted in relocating students who could not evacuate and ensured their safety while they remained on campus during and after the storm. We set up a phone charging station in our lobby so the students could connect with family and friends. Your police department did an amazing job and I cannot be prouder to lead such a group!

The university as a whole has tirelessly worked to get ready for your return and in less than 21 days after a category four hurricane came ashore, we are open and welcome you back.

Upcoming UPD Events:

UPD had to cancel several events due to Hurricane Ida, but we will reschedule them in the near future. The Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) class that was scheduled for August was completely full. We will reach out to the students that registered with a new date soon. We are considering adding another date due to high demand. Look for coming announcements on our social media platforms (@SoutheasternUPD).

Coffee with a Cop will be will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. in Fayard Hall. Come by and get a cup of coffee, tea or water and speak with our officers.

Safety Tips:

As you return to class and venture out, there may still be debris near roadways. As you drive, please pay attention to your surroundings and keep distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Watch for workers who will be here clearing the trees and shoring up our utilities.

Be cautious of calls and online scams related to the storm, such as having you give banking or personal information to receive promised funds. If you have a question or suspicion about an offer, contact UPD and we will look into the offer to verify its validity.

Remember to mask up and practice social distancing to keep our Lion Nation strong.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].

We will see you around campus. LION UP!

Chief Beckner

Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department