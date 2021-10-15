Lip Sync Battle returns to campus

Tri Sigma sorority and Delta Tau Delta fraternity pose with Miss Southeastern Lily Gayle on the Lip Sync Battle stage after winning first place in the competition. The groups choreographed a “Mean Girls” themed performance for the 2021 Homecoming event.

The Homecoming 2021 Lip Sync Battle was last night in the University Center, bringing together students in Greek life and other campus organizations to compete against each other.

Five groups performed this year, the teams mostly consisting of fraternity and sorority students. The winning group was a combination of Tri Sigma sorority and Delta Tau Delta fraternity, doing a performance based on the Mean Girls movie from 2004.

The presidents of both fraternities were happy to see their brothers and sisters win the event.

“Winning feels like a shock because it all worked out. We all just wanted to have fun but we executed it perfectly and it all went well,” said Tyson Cowart, president of Delta Tau Delta and member of the 2021 Homecoming Court.

“Winning tonight is amazing because we worked for so long and working with Delta was such a great experience. It was great to see all the girls come out of their comfort zone as well,” said Ashley Johnson, president of Tri Sigma.

The Homecoming Court for 2021 was also announced during the event, where students and parents could watch as the entirety of the court was shown for the first time. Miss Southeastern Lily Gayle was the host of the event, including introducing the different teams and the Homecoming Court.

For more information regarding other homecoming events this week, visit www.selu.edu/news_media/events/homecoming/.