Gumbo Ya Ya back in full swing

2020 Homecoming Queen Destiny Richardson and Vice President of Student Affairs Eric Summers cut the cake at Gumbo Ya Ya on Oct. 13. The 2021 Homecoming Court was introduced at the event.

With all of its food, entertainment and festivities, Gumbo Ya Ya is a popular Southeastern tradition that has captured the hearts of many students. New students were able to enjoy the event for the first time, and other students were excited to see its return this year.

Various organizations have worked to ensure that Gumbo Ya Ya would take place this year, and after extensive planning, they provided participants with an engaging time.

Student organizations, clubs and groups set up tables to distribute items to participants, such as food, prizes and tickets to the homecoming football game. Off-campus vendors also attended the fest to share their goods through the Reconnect Farmer’s Market.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., activities of all sorts spanned across the Student Union grounds, and students were encouraged to participate in all of the events. The 2021 Homecoming Court was also introduced during the festivities.

Miss Southeastern Lily Gayle said, “Being back knowing that we have all of these events, that we’re back at home, back in the ‘S’ and the breezeway, back on campus as a family, it means the absolute world to me and being Miss Southeastern at this point really shows me what kind of impact it takes to be a titleholder for a university.”

After Gumbo Ya Ya 2021’s success, students are looking forward to its return next year.