Religious organizations free lunches give food and a message

Every week, the religious organizations on campus hold free lunch events to students and faculty. These organizations include the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Southeastern Wesley Foundation, and the Catholic Student Association.

These events offer places for students to socialize and a way for these organizations to reach out to their community.

The BCM hosts lunches every Thursday from 11-1 p.m. and they welcome any student or faculty member to attend.

“We want to serve our campus well and we want to satisfy students’ physical needs but even more so want to share Christ and satisfy their spiritual needs,” BCM president Rayelin Hammond said.

Students also weighed in on the reason they attend BCM’s lunch events, and how it gives them a space to connect with others.

“I would say first of all it’s college students, and we understand financially things can be tough so getting a free meal is always good, but most importantly we come because we have fellowship and friends here and it’s just a good time in the Lord to eat together and see how each other are doing,” freshman Hunter Bolfa said.

Sophomore Georgia Horton also gave her thoughts on BCM’s free lunch and why it is significant to her.

“BCM specifically for me is just such a great place to come and hang out with people. Free lunch is a great way to meet new people and it’s a great way to reach those that we don’t necessarily see every day,” Horton said.

The Wesley hosts free lunches every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The reasoning behind these lunches is to provide for the people on Southeastern’s campus.

Tiquanna Toomer, the president of the Wesley Foundation, explained the organization’s primary goals for holding free lunch.

“Our goal is to feed the community. Not only the students but the staff and faculty, as well as the members of the Hammond and Ponchatoula Community, both mind, body and soul,” Toomer said.

CSA hosts lunches every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Taylor Bougere, assistant director and campus minister of the St. Albert Catholic Student Center, explained that volunteers from the parish community serve the lunches.

“At St. Albert, our community members come together every Tuesday to provide a free lunch to the students and faculty of Southeastern. We hope to serve you soon,” Bougere said.

All Southeastern’s religious organizations aim to serve their local community in the Hammond area and provide students with a place to feel welcome.

