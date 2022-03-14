Tinsley Learning Center offers rebranded initiatives for students

Over the past few years, the Tinsley Learning Center has been rebranding and changing the face of tutoring. These changes range from the renovation in 2020 to the learning programs which have recently been introduced.

According to assistant director Marie Bernard, “For a lot of students, tutoring brings up a negative connotation. For some people it doesn’t and it’s a positive experience. A lot of times our students would come up here very hesitant because it was tutoring and they saw themselves as inadequate.”

The Tinsley Learning Center has developed into a more open learning environment. By renaming the tutoring process to learning sessions, students are more open to the rebranded tutoring.

Tutoring at the learning center is not just to help students with specific classes – students can also learn different study methods. The new programs include “TGIF at the Tins,” “Tinsley Toolbox” Badging Program and PASS (Peer Assisted Study Sessions).

The “Tinsley Toolbox Badging Program” is designed to help students learn study skills at their own pace. Instead of going to the Tinsley in person, students can learn tips on studying through Moodle.

PASS allows students the freedom of studying with friends and other classmates while also having a tutor around in case they have questions.

Martha Chairez, communication science and disorders junior, said, “I feel like I have impacted other students by allowing them to explore their options when it comes to studying. I help with things such as reaching out to professors, discussing topics that they are not comfortable with.”

Tutors at the Tinsley are there to try to help students understand the material. Sophie Sundar, a sophomore nursing major, is a Supplementary Instructor for Math 241. She stated in a previous session several students came in confused about the material.

Sundar said, “Some didn’t know the variable or the vocab so I had to backtrack. I feel tutoring and teaching others puts you in a position to learn with them and how to take on the perspective of seeing things for the first time.”

The Tinsley also offers tutoring sessions on Friday mornings called “TGIF at the Tins.”

Sophomore business administration major Trent Rodriguez said, “Being a tutor at Southeastern has impacted me a lot. I have met a lot of new people, and I have been able to help them in their respective subjects. I think the Tinsley Learning Center is a great service provided to the student body.”

The Tinsley Learning Center is available to all students Mondays-Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. To schedule a session for any of the programs, visit the Tinsley Learning Center webpage. Contact 985-549-2434 or [email protected] with questions.