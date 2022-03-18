A glimpse of this year’s Chef’s Evening gala

Tickets are now available for the Chef’s Evening gala on March 27. The SLU Foundation is holding its 37th annual gala in support of student academic programs and scholarships.

According to Foundation Director of Development Vanessa Prentice, the College of Business will be featured as the area of support for proceeds this year.

“In terms of scholarship support, our sponsors and patrons will be supporting the establishment of a College of Business endowment fund,” said Prentice.

This event will begin with the President’s Toast, which includes appetizers from one thirteen and personally curated wine selections and will be held at the home of the campus president for VIPS and gala sponsors from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will continue at the Pennington Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The gala will include food offerings from 25 local and regional restaurants and an open bar. A silent auction will be held with 75 offerings, along with a jewelry raffle, a blind wine pull and a 50-50 raffle.

The attending restaurants will also be a part of a food award vote, in which attendants will be able to vote for restaurants based on the categories of savory and sweet. Some participating restaurants include Cate Street Seafood Station, Le Saigon, Crescent Bar and Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux.

There will also be live music provided by the university’s advanced jazz group and the faculty jazz quartet. Many of the jazz quartet’s members have also been Grammy nominated.

Information about ticket pricing and tabling can be found at the Southeastern website.