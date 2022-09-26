Manestream Podcast: Take a Paws Episode S1E2: Restaurant Review
Staff reporters Philip Le Riche and Hydee Holsapple review their experiences with restaurants in downtown Hammond. In this episode, they share their experience with Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden in downtown Hammond.
Philip le Riche is an integrative biology major from Pretoria, South Africa. He started his studies at Southeastern in the Fall of 2021 and began his career...
Hydee Holsapple is a double major in Integrative Biology and Communications. She loves learning, has an exemplary school spirit and is recognized by the...