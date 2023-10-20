University Donuts serves up fresh food and great company

It’s not just about the food at University Diner and Donuts – it’s also about making everyone who walks through the door feel at home.

Harry Ridgel, the restaurant’s founder, opened it in 2010. The current owner, William Hall, took over in May 2015 when Ridgel decided to retire.

Hall grew up in a family that created and ran small businesses, and worked in many restaurants when he was a young adult. His first job was at 14 years old, when he started working at Sicily’s Pizzeria in LaPlace, where he is originally from. He then transferred to the location in Hammond where he worked until he graduated and moved onto bigger steps in his life.

“I love being here because I get to meet the college students, but also see my daily regulars who are typically older than me, who have come here for years,” Hall said. “That’s how we first started coming here, with my own kids.”

Hall said he is happy to see all the different athletes at Southeastern come in and grab a bite to eat before practice or after a game.

Ayla Guzzardo, SLU Women’s Basketball coach, found that as a coach at Southeastern, she visits the establishment often.

Guzzardo said, “If it’s not with my kids before school then it’s before practice with our recruits. We often bring our recruits here because what better way to welcome them to the Lady Lion Family than surrounding them with a welcoming Southeastern atmosphere, great company and great food.”

Hall said he enjoys owning a restaurant where every corner of the Southeastern and Hammond community can come together and have a great time.

“It gives not only Southeastern students, but alumni a place to go that’s not necessarily on campus but still feels the same way,” Hall explained.

Over the years, University Donuts has become many families’ favorite restaurant to go to with their kids and they are still gaining more customers who love the food and atmosphere.

Vic Abene, a freshman engineering technology major, said, “University Donuts seems like a restaurant I would love to stop at and have a bite to eat. I’m a very social person so any chance I have to meet new people, I take it. It also is a great place because who doesn’t like doughnuts?”

If you were to stop by University Donuts for a bite to eat, you would feel the warm hospitality when walking in. You will also see all the memories that Southeastern alumni bring back for Hall to display around the diner as a way to look back and reminisce.

Hall wanted to bring the Southeastern spirit into the restaurant, but also make it a more personal space by adding some of his favorite things. He has displayed different pictures brought by alumni, as well as Southeastern sports jerseys and some of his personal pop figures.

University Donuts is loved by its customers and always has its doors open for new people to stop by and find out what they are about. Visit all the University Donuts social media pages @universitydonutsdinerla for more information on when they are open and what the special of the day is.