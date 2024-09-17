Understanding UPD’s active shooter protocol

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It is paramount that students and faculty know how to stay safe during an active shooter situation. The University Police Department’s webpage provides students with guidelines on what to do if an active shooter is on campus.

University Police Chief Michael Beckner spoke about the UPD’s collaboration with other departments to prevent incidents before they happen.

“UPD works and collaborates with all our local law enforcement partners. On campus, many departments work together such as the counseling center, student conduct and housing. The university has committees, which UPD is a part of, such as the Threat Assessment Team, START, and continuous communication throughout the university departments,” Chief Beckner said.

The university recommends all departments on campus follow an emergency action plan.

An emergency action plan (EAP) is a collection of steps colleges, administrative offices and other places on campus can take to prepare for emergencies. It is recommended that the plan include: a listing of emergency numbers, a preferred method of reporting emergencies, emergency escape procedures, route assignments and an evacuation procedure.

During an active shooter situation, there are numerous scenarios students may find themselves in, and they need to know the best course of action to ensure their safety.

When there is an active shooter incident and you are in the same building as the assailant, rapidly assess the threat level and immediately initiate a response. If you can evacuate the building, do so. Get away from the building as quickly as possible, and once you feel as if you are in a safe zone, contact 911.

If you are unable to evacuate the building, take shelter. This can be a space such as an office, room or closet. Stay low to the ground, and look to barricade the door with anything available in the room. You should also look for an alternate escape route as well as call 911. Do not open the door for anyone, as responding law enforcement personnel will have access to all of the rooms in the building. Be prepared to be on the offensive if the shooter enters the area and utilize the element of surprise.

In the instance where you must evacuate the area where the shooter may be located, run in a zigzag pattern and do not stop running until you are far from the building. If you are in a building, seek out possible escape options, such as a window, and also evaluate the risk factor of falling from the window.

If you find yourself unable to escape the room a shooter is in, run or fight. Throwing objects at the shooter and attacking in a group can help incapacitate the assailant if fleeing is not an option.

During an active shooting, if the assailant is incapacitated, ensure that they are secured and neutralized. This can be done by using your body weight, belts, etc. You should call 911 and provide them with your location. Make sure all weapons are kept away from the suspect and do not hold the weapons. If you are incapacitating the assailant, do not leave the room.

Officers first arriving on the scene will proceed to the area where the shots were last heard, since their goal is to stop the shooting as quickly as possible. When they reach you, remain calm and do as you are told. Put down any objects you may be carrying and keep your hands visible at all times. Inform officers if you know where the shooter is and all persons within the area must remain at any assembly point authorities designate.

Chief Beckner spoke about the importance of community in preventing incidents on campus.

“I want students, staff, and faculty to know that the way we as a community can prevent critical incidents on campus is by working together and reporting suspicious activity or person(s),” Chief Beckner said. “UPD is here 24/7 and patrols and investigates all incidents on campus. Being proactive is the best prevention.”

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police department at 985-549-2222 or through the Lion Safe app chat feature.