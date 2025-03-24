Student passes in St. Tammany Hall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University Police Department is investigating a student death in St. Tammany Hall last night. President Dr. William Wainwright released a statement to students and faculty this morning. According to the release, it has been determined that no foul play was involved.

“We offer our thoughts and prayers to her family. We ask that all of the Southeastern family of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends also keep her in their prayers,” Wainwright said in his statement.

Students can contact the University Counseling Center at 985-549-3894 or visit the office outside the Student Union Breezeway. Students can also contact the center’s ViaLink crisis hotline at 833-603-0008 to speak with a trained specialist.