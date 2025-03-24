The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Student passes in St. Tammany Hall

Kennith Woods, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 24, 2025
Kennith Woods
A student passed on Sunday evening in St. Tammany Hall. (Monday, March 24, 2025)
The University Police Department is investigating a student death in St. Tammany Hall last night. President Dr. William Wainwright released a statement to students and faculty this morning. According to the release, it has been determined that no foul play was involved. 

“We offer our thoughts and prayers to her family. We ask that all of the Southeastern family of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends also keep her in their prayers,” Wainwright said in his statement. 

Students can contact the University Counseling Center at 985-549-3894 or visit the office outside the Student Union Breezeway. Students can also contact the center’s ViaLink crisis hotline at 833-603-0008 to speak with a trained specialist.

About the Contributor
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
