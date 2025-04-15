The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lions gear up for 2025 season

Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter April 15, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Lions football plays a scrimmage match during Super Lion Saturday. (Hammond, La. – Strawberry Stadium, Saturday, April 5, 2025)
SLU football is back on the field at Strawberry Stadium. With several players added from the 2025 signing class, the Lions are gearing up for the Fall 2025 season.

Head Coach Frank Scelfo reflected on the spring semester about the improvements he saw on both sides of the ball and in the team chemistry.

“I think our team is coming together really fast; everybody elevated their game. The leadership is stepping up and we’re starting to see guys take command, take control, play with a lot of confidence and that’s the best part,” Scelfo said.

According to Scelfo, the team is balanced on both ends, an excellent sign for summer workouts and fall camp.

“I think our offensive line and defensive line really compete well against each other. We’re physical on defense and we’re now we’re physical on offense, and I think that’s balancing out our football team,” Scelfo said.

In December 2024, some key players graduated from Southeastern, including linebacker Donte Daniels, defensive back Keydrain Calligan and wide receiver Darius Lewis, who all attended pro day at the New Orleans Saints Facility on March 26.

In the 2025 signing class, sixteen players were committed to Southeastern, including three defensive ends, three defensive backs, two running backs, two linebackers, two wide receivers, a quarterback, a defensive tackle, a tight end and an offensive lineman.

One of the most watched changes this offseason has been the quarterback position. With longtime starter Eli Sawyer moving on, there was an open spot for rising talents. Graduate transfer from Sacramento State Carson Camp and Alabama-native freshman Conner Nelson joined Casey Avrard and Damon Stewart in the quarterback room. The newcomers have already made a strong impression at Southeastern.

“The quarterbacks are both playing well, so now we have some very good options. Neither one of them really separated themselves from the other, which is good,” Scelfo added.

According to Camp, the transition has been smooth so far. His goal is to adjust to the changes quickly and make a name for himself in the new school.

“The guys around us were an experienced group on both offensive and defensive lines, we got some good leaders. I’m just trying to really lock in for my last year, prove myself to these guys and show them that I can play on a high level. And at the end of the day, just enjoy the process and have fun,” Camp said.

Last season, the Lions ended the year with a 7-5 overall and 6-1 conference record. Unluckily, they missed the chance to make the playoffs.

Senior linebacker KK Reno stated that team chemistry is a crucial element in the game, especially with all the new players. His goal for his last season is to win the conference championship.

“My goal is to make it to the championship. It’s a team goal,” Reno said. “Something we can work on is getting comfortable with each other and getting used to playing together with the new guys that just came in. We have to become a family in this game,” he added. 

According to Coach Scelfo, discipline and consistency are two key areas the team wants to focus on for the upcoming season.

“We want to eliminate penalties and stay away from any kind of missed assignments. We want to improve on those, sharpen our skills, and be more professional during practices,” Scelfo said.

Fans got to watch spring practice during Super Lion Saturday on April 5. Spring practices last until April 15. The first game of the 2025 season will take place in Ruston when the Lions play against Louisiana Tech on August 30.

For more information, stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar and follow the schedule on Southeastern Athletics.

Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women's tennis team who joined the Lion's Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies.
