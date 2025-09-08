Okta, Gemini outline SLU’s new tech offerings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Louisiana University has announced Okta, a new way to access secure university programs.

Okta is a password management system that aims to protect students’ account information through multi-factor authentication. Students can set up their Okta account by accessing the enrollment link. Other emails provide videos explaining how to set up an account.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 9, Okta will be the only way students can reset their password. Alongside the enrollment link, students can access Okta in the Quick Links menu on the SLU website.

In addition to Okta, SLU announced the implementation of Google Gemini, an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. An AI literacy microcredential program has also been introduced.

With these changes, SLU updated its artificial intelligence policy to bring students up to date on the ethical use of generative AI.

“We have to be responsible, though, and use it to our advantage, and not to replace us. Instead of using it to ‘do our assignments for us’, what we should do instead is ‘use it to help me learn’ instead,” said Paulo Regis, a computer science professor and faculty member.

Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list, where they also access apps such as Canvas and Workday.

“I’ve always been weary of AI, but allowing students access to Google Gemini could be good experience for the near future. AI is spreading; maybe we can see how to live in a world where it’s so prevalent,” said Brianna Cutforth, a psychology master’s student.

The AI literacy microcredential program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with the foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI in their lives.

The program is fully online, and upon completion, you will earn a digital badge, which can be showcased on LinkedIn to highlight your AI training. The program can be found on Canvas.