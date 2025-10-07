Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Your guide to Homecoming 2025

Kennith Woods, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 7, 2025
Lorraine Peppo
Homecoming 2025 is from Monday, Oct. 13-Saturday, Oct. 18.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Louisiana University is closed from Thursday, Oct. 9, to Friday, Oct. 10, for Fall Break. Once students and faculty return to campus on Monday, Oct. 13, SLU will hit the ground running with Homecoming Week. 

The week’s festivities kick off this Monday in the Student Union Breezeway. Teams participating in the Homecoming competition will have their sheet designs hung in the Student Union Breezeway throughout the week.

That evening, the National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting the Black Family Reunion, where NPHC members perform for attendees. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Breezeway.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, homecoming teams will compete in Minute to Win It, a series of minigames for a chance to win some points in the competition. Minute to Win It will begin at 5 p.m. in the University Center. 

The Centennial Relay is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Participants will race around campus, beginning at Cook Field. 

The Lip Sync Battle, a hugely popular event during Homecoming, will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, in the University Center. Homecoming teams compete in a dance and lip-syncing competition judged by faculty, staff and other local personalities.

Finally, the annual Homecoming Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, followed by tailgating around Friendship Circle and the homecoming football game against Northwestern State at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. 

While these are only a few events scheduled during Homecoming, several organizations are also hosting events throughout the week. The Tuesday, Oct. 14 edition of The Lion’s Roar will have even more information about events scheduled throughout the week. Check social media and the university calendar for even more details.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
Manestream Podcast | SLU Celebs: SGA Big 3 2025-26
This image features a vibrant collection of fresh produce and kitchen items arranged on the left side of a white background. The text "EATING on a BUDGET" is prominently displayed on the right in black, with "on a" in a script font and "EATING" and "BUDGET" in a bold, sans-serif font. The produce includes strawberries, blackberries, kumquats, sliced blood oranges and stalks of rhubarb. There are also small orange flowers and scattered petals. Among the produce, there are vintage-style postcards, a pair of rustic scissors with red handles, and a small bowl with spices.
Eating on a budget
This image features a dark green background with bold yellow text at the top that reads "LIONS DON'T HAZE." Below the text, there are silhouettes of a group of six people, with three in the front row and three behind them. The silhouettes are colored in two shades of green and yellow, creating a layered effect. At the bottom of the image, there is a yellow rectangular banner with dark text that says "ANTI-HAZING 101 COURSE ON CANVAS."
New anti-hazing training added to Canvas
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
More in News
A detailed miniature dollhouse, designed in a classical architectural style with a prominent pediment and four tall columns, is centered in the frame. The dollhouse is painted in shades of off-white and features green window shutters and an open white front door with intricate detailing. It sits on a light brown mat, which is placed on top of a dark green cloth. The background consists of a floor with a geometric pattern in shades of green and yellow, and a blurry white wall at the top.
SLU art exhibition lets students connect personally with art
Three firefighters in full gear, including helmets and air tanks, are walking up a set of concrete stairs in an indoor stadium or arena. The lead firefighter is smiling. To their right, another man wearing a "POLICE" vest is also ascending the stairs. On the left side of the image, rows of empty green stadium seats are visible. Above, the ceiling has a grid pattern with lights embedded. A sign that reads "Gate 2" is visible in the upper left.
Never forgotten: SLU community gathers for 9/11 Memorial stair climb
A black and white image styled like a film strip with the text "100 Years of Southeastern" in a cursive font at the top. Below the text, on the left, is a cartoon drawing of a lion mascot wearing a jacket with "SOUTHEASTERN" written on it. On the right, there is a stylized black and white head of a lion. The background of the film strip has a subtle textured look.
Celebrate 100 years of Southeastern
A young Black woman with long braids stands at a wooden podium with a green and white "S" logo, delivering a speech. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and is looking down at her notes. To her left, another person with short, dark red hair and glasses stands behind a large green plant, observing. The background is a plain wall with a large green plant in the corner. The image is taken from a low angle, slightly to the right of the podium, with the back of someone's head visible in the foreground.
SGA hosts memorial for Jade DiMartino
A graphic showcases Coursera’s partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University, publicizing "Free Google Career Certificates for Students." The graphic lists four categories of certificates with corresponding icons: Business & Management: Google Project Management, Google Business Intelligence, and Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce. Technology & Security: Google Cybersecurity, Google IT Support, and Google IT Automation with Python. Data & Analytics: Google Data Analytics and Google Advanced Data Analytics. AI & Future Skills: Google Prompting Essentials and Google AI Essentials. The bottom of the graphic states, "Gain in-demand skills, earn certificates and boost your career opportunities."
Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes
A graphic talking about Southeastern Louisiana University’s new tech offerings, featuring three central panels on a green monitor screen. The title reads "OKTA, GEMINI OUTLINE SLU'S NEW TECH OFFERINGS." The first panel, on the left, is for Gemini. The text describes Google Gemini as "an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Gemini logo. The middle panel is for the AI Literacy Microcredential Program. The text states, "This Program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI. This can be found on Canvas." The third panel, on the right, is for Okta. The text describes it as "a new way to access secure university programs. Students can see that their private information and credentials will be more secure. Authorized personnel will be able to access." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Okta logo. The overall background has a circuit board-like design.
Okta, Gemini outline SLU's new tech offerings
More in On Campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
A legal-themed graphic with the words "NEW LAWS" repeated two times against a cream-colored background. The top phrase is in bold, solid gray and the bottom phrase is in thin, outlined letters. The lower part of the image shows a gavel on a wooden table, with people's hands visible in the background, one holding a pen to a document.
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving
A very wide, sprawling oak tree with many large, horizontal branches and a thick trunk is surrounded by a low orange fence. The tree's branches are covered in moss and stretch far out over a grassy lawn. In the foreground, there are two circular patches of dirt. The background shows a brick building and other trees.
New Friendship Grove keeps legacy alive
A poster with the text "Southeastern Theatre 25 - 26 Mainstage Season" in dark blue script and serif fonts on a light cream background. In the top left corner are two small illustrations of tickets, and in the bottom left corner is a larger illustration of an old-fashioned film camera. All illustrations are in the same dark blue as the text.
Curtains up: Lions to take the stage for 2025-2026 season
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal