Your guide to Homecoming 2025

Southeastern Louisiana University is closed from Thursday, Oct. 9, to Friday, Oct. 10, for Fall Break. Once students and faculty return to campus on Monday, Oct. 13, SLU will hit the ground running with Homecoming Week.

The week’s festivities kick off this Monday in the Student Union Breezeway. Teams participating in the Homecoming competition will have their sheet designs hung in the Student Union Breezeway throughout the week.

That evening, the National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting the Black Family Reunion, where NPHC members perform for attendees. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Breezeway.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, homecoming teams will compete in Minute to Win It, a series of minigames for a chance to win some points in the competition. Minute to Win It will begin at 5 p.m. in the University Center.

The Centennial Relay is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Participants will race around campus, beginning at Cook Field.

The Lip Sync Battle, a hugely popular event during Homecoming, will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, in the University Center. Homecoming teams compete in a dance and lip-syncing competition judged by faculty, staff and other local personalities.

Finally, the annual Homecoming Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, followed by tailgating around Friendship Circle and the homecoming football game against Northwestern State at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.

While these are only a few events scheduled during Homecoming, several organizations are also hosting events throughout the week. The Tuesday, Oct. 14 edition of The Lion’s Roar will have even more information about events scheduled throughout the week. Check social media and the university calendar for even more details.