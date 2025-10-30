Robin Roberts, SLU officials officially open D Vickers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts returned to campus for the grand opening of the newly renovated D Vickers Hall and the Robin Roberts Media Broadcast Center.

She spoke alongside SLU President Dr. William Wainwright, vice president of advancement Wendy Lauderdale and Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed.

“I’m so grateful I’ve been allowed the opportunity to share a gift with my Southeastern family, and I have to say, it is good to be home,” Roberts said o.

Thursday afternoon, she toured the broadcast center and spoke with KSLU’s Darci Lourigan and the Southeastern Channel’s Nylah Tarver.

Students and faculty surprised Roberts outside D Vickers with signs commemorating her return to campus.