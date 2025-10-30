Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Robin Roberts, SLU officials officially open D Vickers

Kennith Woods, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 30, 2025
Samantha Sims
Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts cuts the ribbon to the newly renovated D Vickers Hall and the Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center, officially opening the facility.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern alumna and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts returned to campus for the grand opening of the newly renovated D Vickers Hall and the Robin Roberts Media Broadcast Center.

She spoke alongside SLU President Dr. William Wainwright, vice president of advancement Wendy Lauderdale and Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed.

“I’m so grateful I’ve been allowed the opportunity to share a gift with my Southeastern family, and I have to say, it is good to be home,” Roberts said o.

Thursday afternoon, she toured the broadcast center and spoke with KSLU’s Darci Lourigan and the Southeastern Channel’s Nylah Tarver.

Students and faculty surprised Roberts outside D Vickers with signs commemorating her return to campus.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Samantha Sims
Samantha Sims, Staff Reporter
Samantha Sims is a strategic communication major with an anticipated graduation of Fall 2025. She is from Gretna and joined The Lion’s Roar staff in Sept. 2022. This year she is involved in multiple organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Student Government Association and ExCEL Scholarship Program. Additionally, works at North Oaks Healthcare System as a Certified Medical Assistant. She loves to execute her passions for photography, writing, reading, connecting with others and organizational skills by working at Student Publications as the Managing Editor. 
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
A slightly out-of-focus close-up shot of a tabletop in an art or ceramics studio, featuring a collection of unpainted Halloween-themed clay crafts in the foreground. The central focus is on several small, sculpted ghost figures made from light-colored clay, each having two small, dark holes for eyes. Surrounding the ghosts are stacks of brown terra-cotta clay cutouts shaped like jack-o'-lanterns. In the middle ground, there are various jars of paint, a muddy-colored pot holding paintbrushes, and a newspaper protecting the work surface. In the background, a person wearing a black shirt has their arm and hand visible, holding a reddish-pink jar and preparing to paint or work on a craft. They are wearing a bracelet and rings. The overall scene suggests a craft or painting session for Halloween decorations.
Clark-O-Ween dares students to have a scary good time
A young man with dark, curly hair wearing a light yellow t-shirt with a graphic design and dark pants, is hunched over with his hands on his knees, looking forward with a serious expression. He appears to be on a stage with a theatrical backdrop that includes what looks like a deconstructed wooden structure and a window frame with a blue light behind it, suggesting a night scene. There's also some greenery at the bottom right. The lighting is focused on him, creating a spotlight effect.
Voices from the wreckage: SLU theatre performs monologues on Katrina
A black flyer for "Lions Study International" listing study abroad programs, topped by a banner of diverse international flags (including Spain, Japan, Italy, US, UK, and others). The listed programs include: Criminal Justice in the UK, Business in Costa Rica, Spanish Language in Spain, Sociology in Yosemite, Living in Italy (Language, Culture, Science, and Education), International Marketing in London, History in Cusco (Peru), History and Political Science in Rome, and French Language, Culture, and TESOL in France.
Get the degree and the life experiences: study abroad at SLU
An image shows four men, two of whom are wearing US Army camouflage uniforms and two in civilian attire (one with a plain dark shirt and one partially visible). They are gathered around a large, wall-mounted map of a densely populated urban area, likely a city along a river. The men in uniform are wearing face masks. One soldier, with the name "DORSA" visible on his uniform, is looking intently at the map. Another soldier, on the far right, has a clear "US ARMY" patch. The men are pointing at and discussing a specific area on the map, suggesting they are coordinating a response or mission, likely related to a disaster or emergency given the context of the Louisiana National Guard in the file name. A sign with the words "EMERGENCY OPERATION" is partially visible in the top left corner.
Federal approval pending for National Guard deployment across Louisiana
Six silkscreen prints of stylized, colored skulls (purple, yellow, and grey) arranged in a grid, being viewed from behind by an observer with long, dark, wavy hair.
Student artists navigate changing climate of AI
A full-length outdoor photo under a white canopy tent shows three people and a service dog standing behind a black table. On the left is a male police officer with a shaved head and sunglasses, wearing a black tactical vest over a dark short-sleeved uniform shirt. In the center is a female police or security officer also wearing sunglasses and a dark uniform, with a yellow Labrador Retriever service dog sitting patiently beside her and mostly visible from the shoulders up. On the right is a civilian woman with dark hair wearing a short-sleeved teal blue shirt and black pants. They are standing on paved ground in front of a grassy area, with trees and a modern brick and glass institutional building (likely a school or university) visible in the background under a clear blue sky. Items like pens and scissors are visible on the black table in the foreground.
Find your future at Law Enforcement Career Fair
More in On Campus
This image is a collage of multiple, overlapping pop-up windows, designed to resemble old computer error messages. Each window has a colored title bar (including purple, green, pink, red, blue, orange, brown, and light blue) and displays the text "404: Canvas down" in a pixelated font. Below this text, there's an "OK" button in most of the windows. The overall effect is chaotic and suggests a system-wide error or crash.
Canvas back online after Monday outage
A group of cheerleaders and athletes in green and yellow uniforms are smiling and looking at the camera from what appears to be a parade float. The central figure, a woman with dark hair and bright red lipstick, holds a green pom-pom in her raised right hand and a green lollipop in her left. To her left, a smiling woman with light brown hair wears a "LIONS" uniform. To her right, a young man in a green jersey with the letter "S" smiles. Other individuals, also in green and yellow, are visible in the background, along with green foliage suggesting trees.
2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books
A close-up photograph of a Homecoming King and Queen standing on a field in a stadium, likely during a ceremony. The King, on the left, is wearing a black suit, a white shirt, a black and gold bow tie, and a dark green velvet crown with gold trim and a white fur band. He has a green and white sash that reads "SLU 2025 Homecoming." He is smiling widely. The Queen, on the right, has long dark hair and is wearing a sparkling tiara and a cream-colored jacket. She also wears a matching green and white sash and smiles at the camera. Both are holding bouquets of yellow and white flowers. Spectators in the stands are visible, blurred, in the background.
Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King
Every game day, Kirk Pleasant leads fans and the marching band through Friendship Circle for the traditional "Storm 30," just before the band's pregame performance on the field.
Hammond native turns trombone player at age 50
This image is a "GAME DAY NOTICE: HOMECOMING EDITION" graphic featuring a map of the Southeastern Louisiana University campus on the left and a text notice on the right. The Southeastern Homecoming Parade Route map shows the route, indicated by orange arrows, which begins/ends at Friendship Circle (off W University Ave). The route follows N General Pershing St south, turns east onto Ned McGehee Dr, proceeds onto the main campus roads, loops back near the library and student union, and finally returns north on N General Pershing St to the starting point. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM on October 18th. The Game Day Notice on the right provides key rules and information: Friendship Circle will close to all vehicular traffic at 10 AM and reopen approximately 15 minutes following kickoff (4:15 PM). Guests may drop off tailgating materials but must move vehicles out of the Circle within 10 minutes. Vehicles cannot remain inside the Circle. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM. Streets on the route close at 11 AM. There will be NO recreational golf cart usage or coasting devices inside Friendship Circle and the tailgating areas. NO glass bottles allowed during tailgating. NO amplified, offensive, or profane music allowed during tailgating. All music must be turned off by 3:55 PM. Electrical cords should not use building power. Emergency number: 985-549-2222. A "Southeastern Police" logo is at the bottom right. The graphic notes, "Graphic courtesy of the University Police Department."
Homecoming Day 2025
A group of around 20 people are performing a dance routine on a stage in what appears to be a school gym. They are all wearing brightly colored athletic wear, reminiscent of 1980s fashion, with combinations of neon pink, green, orange, and blue. Their arms are raised in various dance poses. The stage has a dark curtain backdrop. In the background, empty stadium seating rises up, with light-colored seats and dark green trim. A few spectators' heads are visible in the foreground.
Lip Sync Battle 2025
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal