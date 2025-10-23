Last week in Sports 9/12-9/18

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While Southeastern’s undefeated football team has grabbed headlines lately, the soccer, golf and cross-country teams are also putting up strong performances this fall.

Soccer

Last week, the Lady Lion soccer team defeated UIW 2-1 last Thursday and fell to East Texas 2-1 on Sunday at Strawberry Stadium.

In the match against UIW, freshman forward Alexandra Knight scored the first goal for Southeastern. Later, sophomore midfielder Charlotte Lewis, assisted by junior forward Logan Alias, scored the final goal to secure the victory.

Offensively, the Lady Lions were aggressive and kept the Lady Cardinals on their toes with nine shots in both halves, while sophomore goalkeeper Kendall Curran kept them from taking the lead with five saves.

During the next game, sophomore forward Isabella Fregoso scored a goal with assistance from freshman forward Aja Nelson to tie the game before the break.

They struggled to create offense beyond Frogoso’s goal, however. While Curran had six saves, East Texas’ second goal proved the decider.

The Lady Lions will play their final home game against HCU tomorrow, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. before playing McNeese in their final regular-season match-up next Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Fans can watch both games live on ESPN+ and tune in to KSLU 90.9 when Southeastern faces HCU in Strawberry Stadium.

Cross Country

SLU finished the non-conference portion of its season at the Watson Collegiate Classic, where the men placed 14th overall, while the women only had three runners and didn’t get a team score.

Sophomore Tanner Salsman was the first Lion to finish in 44th place with a time of 26:29.45 on the 8k course, before freshman Mathew Norman ran 27:50.24 and placed 85th.

The senior runner, Landen Schillage, finished the course in 27:52.81 and placed 86th.

The freshman D’Juan Joseph ran the course in 29:33.66 and crossed the finish line in 145th before Mathew Berthelot finished the race in 146th in 29:35.62.

For the Lady Lions, Ava Pitaro placed 37th, covering the women’s 6k course in 24:10.86, before Nikola finished in 26:29.53 at 86th.

Next up was sophomore Maya Parker, crossing the finish line in 101st in 27:12.61 to conclude the race for the Lady Lions.

The Southeastern Cross Country team will race in the Southland Conference Championship on Friday, Oct. 31, in Natchitoches. The time is to be determined.

Golf

At the Turtle Point Invite, SLU finishes second overall after a thrilling two-under par. Ending with an overall score of 862 (-2), they achieved their personal highest finish of the fall season. Hosted by North Alabama, SLU placed high overall.

Continuing for the second week in a row, freshman David Marsh earned a top-10 finish in individuals. Players such as sophomore Gavin Ingram tied for sixth with his eight-under par. Marsh and senior Noah Bumgarner tied for 32nd place at +5.

Leading the green was Southeastern with a -17 score on par-5 holes. Consequently, they concluded the tournament with a record-breaking total of 168 pars over the entire week.

Continuing on the road, SLU closed out the fall season traveling to Matthews, Louisiana, for the LaTour Intercollegiate Invite on Monday and played throughout Tuesday.

Southeastern finished fifth overall after its team shot 12 under par and tied with SLC opponent the University of New Orleans.

In the individual standings, senior Griffen Dorr finished 10 under par over the last 36 holes, tying for 13th place.

Freshman Lorenzo Palmieri (-2, T17th) and Ingram (-1, T20th) found their way to the top 20 next to Dorr.

The golf team has completed the fall season tournaments and plans to compete in the Bentwater Intercollegiate, hosted by Sam Houston State, on February 9-10 in Montgomery, Texas.