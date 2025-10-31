Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Black Phone 2 rings true as cold and clever sequel

Sean Hoffman, Sports EditorOctober 31, 2025
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For anyone looking to hit the movies this Halloween weekend, “Black Phone 2” is the movie to watch as the days get colder and the nights become shorter. Before the release of the highly anticipated horror film “Black Phone 2,” critics expected it to be another unnecessary sequel. However, it turned out to be one of the greatest horror sequels in recent years with chilling scenes and a well-written story.

After Scott Dickerson directed and wrote “The Black Phone” in 2021, they decided to continue the story with Gwen, the younger sister of the original protagonist, Finn. The movie leads them to be trapped in a church camp near the mountains, where they unravel dark secrets and meet the “Grabber” in a new supernatural form.

Since the first movie ends with the death of the “Grabber,” it seemed the story would end there, but the story continues as production companies seek to maximize their profits. It’s not original to have the killer come back from the dead, but it is clever how they reintegrate him.

If it’s not apparent enough, it draws inspiration from the popular slasher film series “The Nightmare on Elm Street,” as Gwen communicates with the dead in her nightmares, but it also has an in-depth story that keeps the audience drawn close to the characters.

The film features dream sequences that could confuse audiences, so Dickerson employed clever shots with grainy footage to differentiate between real-time events and those occurring during Gwen’s nightmares.

In addition to the filmography, the musical composition kept the audience’s hearts racing during intense moments, while Dickerson and his crew effectively used silence throughout the movie — not only for unexpected jump scares with eerie notes but also to establish the cold and lonely tone of what the dead were trying to communicate to the living. 

However, without all the detailed scenes and intelligent use of sound design, the movie is slightly humorous, with some cringeworthy dialogue from the characters that some find to be an issue. 

The dialogue should be interpreted differently because it fits within the movie, since the characters are teenagers. Even so, the mood and actions of the characters could be expressed differently; there wasn’t a voice line that really killed any scene.

Actor Ethan Hawke’s tremendous portrayal as the Grabber evoked fear in the audience, while actress Madeleine McGraw, who played Gwen, elicited sorrowful emotions through her actions.

Cast alongside Mason Thames, who stars as Finn, he portrays the emotions of overcoming his past.

Even if “Black Phone 2” is a sequel nobody asked for, it’s a worthy one to watch this Halloween.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a senior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media presence, showing others that you can accomplish anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, he also enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
'They ban books to control knowledge- we need to reclaim it.'
OPINION | Banning books won’t protect kids – it will silence them
Freshman forward, Aja Nelson led the Lady Lions to a tie versus Nicholls showcasing her talent she brings to the team.
Last week in Sports 9/12-9/18
Freshman Aitana Darder sets up to strike the ball over the net.
Lady Lions pounce back with roaring wins over Lamar and UIW
K9 Jula has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Jula’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Kathy W. Coldewey”.
Press Release | Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department’s K9 Jula has received donation of body armor
K9 Jula, a 2-year-old German Shepherd. Jula is trained in explosives detection and is assigned to K9 Handler Sgt. Blanchard, who is now UPD’s Community Engagement Coordinator. K9 Jula will be assisting Sgt. Blanchard at community engagement events and providing another layer of safety for our campus.
Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department’s K9 Jula to get donation of body armor
Manestream Podcast | Music Minds S1E2: "Blonde" by Frank Ocean
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$720
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal