Enrollment growth surges in Fall 2025

Student enrollment has reached its highest in 13 years this semester, with a total enrollment of 15,570 students.

The new watermark is a 7.8% increase from Fall 2024 of 14,440, with all categories seeing significant growth.

University President Dr. William Wainwright credited this fall’s enrollment growth to the dedicated efforts of Southeastern’s enrollment and admissions teams, as well as the continued engagement of faculty in preparing students for success beyond graduation.

“I want to thank our faculty for their deep engagement with business and industry, resulting in market-responsive programs of study that ensure our graduates are competitive in dynamic job markets. And a special thanks to our Enrollment and Admissions teams for their incredible work in reaching prospective students,” Wainwright said.

New first-time freshmen enrollment increased by 1.2% and first-time transfer student enrollment jumped up by 6.8%. Graduate student enrollment increased by 3.8%. SLU now has its highest graduate student population in a decade.

The College of Honors and Excellence has over 1,000 students for the first time ever, thanks to a 17.1% increase in honors enrollment.

“Southeastern’s work reaching out to dual enrollment and AP students to build a cadre of incoming freshmen, who are familiar with the value of honors courses and academic effort, has also been a big part of the program’s growth and success,” Dr. Claire Procopio, dean of the honors college, said.