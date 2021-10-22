Lady Lions set to bounce back following Nicholls defeat

The Lady Lions volleyball team played the Nicholls State University Colonels last night and lost the match 0-3.

The game, held in the University Center, was close in all three sets of the match, but the Colonels came out on top to sweep the Lions. The closest set was set three, which ended 23-25 in favor of the Colonels.

Freshman outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo scored the most kills in the game, bringing in 11 of the total 42 kills for the Lady Lions.

Due to this defeat, Head Coach Jeremy White said he plans on helping the team to get better for the remainder of the season.

“I feel like we played frantically tonight in the bigger moments of the match. We can definitely improve on smaller moments and we need to act calmer in play. We also need to serve better,” White said.

According to White, some players are trying new positions due to multiple injuries on the team.

He said, “We have five injured players on the team at the moment. We need to keep them safe and do the best we can until they can play again.”

Hidalgo provided insight on the team’s recent performance.

“We can definitely help the people playing new positions more. Our defense is doing well, we’ve been getting a lot of blocks. Our offense needs more work, but everyone played their parts and did the best they could tonight,” Hidalgo said.

The Lady Lions volleyball team is playing again this Saturday in the University Center against the University of New Orleans Privateers at 1 p.m.