Softball sets tone for the season with home opener victory

Two out on the board, senior outfielder Aeriyl Mass stationed at third make a shot for home. Redhawks get third out for the end of the inning with no points scored.

The Lady Lions returned to the field to secure a victory 6-2 over Southeast Missouri in their first game of the 2022 Lion Classic I at North Oak Park.

Starting pitcher senior Heather Zumo held her mound, locking three strikeouts. Zumo, along with sophomores Mary-Cathryn “MC” Comeaux and Ellie DuBois, allowed the Redhawks to only four hits.

The Lions broke the ice, leading 1-0 as infielder Lexi Johnson scored off a Redhawks defense error at bottom of the second.

Head Coach Rick Fremin said, “I thought we were aggressive on the base pass and we took advantage of their mistakes, and I think they might have had four or five errors, and they’re normally really solid on defense. I was a little surprised by that, so I think we’re gonna get a much better team tomorrow when we play them.”

Gaping the Redhawks, the Lady Lions scored three runs off a stolen base in the bottom of the third, the Lions leading 4-0.

SEMO gave the Lady Lions a run for their money, stealing two points, top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded. Two outs on the board Lions hold their ground for a final out at home.

The fifth inning wrapped up the final points as the Lions looped two more times around the bases. The Redhawks were slain by the Lions with a final score of 6-2.

Junior infielder Lindsey Rizzo said, “SEMO is a regional team, and tonight we were playing us, and we’re a pretty scrappy team. Starting with a win this season is a tone-setter for going into the conference and SEMO most definitely a great game to start the season with a good win.”

The Lady Lions continued tournament play Saturday against SEMO again at 3 p.m. and Alabama A&M at 5 p.m.

Fremin added, “I was happy with the short game. Situational hitting was really good tonight and I think the three arms we ran out there tonight, pitching wise did a good job and it’s going to help us in the future.”