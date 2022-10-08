2022 Homecoming Royalty announced

To wrap up the green and gold week, the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the football game against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Jayla Ruffin, a senior health systems management major, was crowned Homecoming Queen and KeRon Jackson, a senior English literature and language major, was crowned Homecoming King.

Moments after becoming new Lion royalty, Ruffin said, “This is definitely a dream come true. Definitely in awe, it hasn’t hit me yet. I just want to thank everybody that played a part in this, just thank you. I am grateful.”

Southeastern’s new Homecoming King also shared his feelings towards his newfound royalty.

“It was great to be named King,” Jackson said. “It feels wonderful to know that the student body really appreciates me in this capacity.”

As the sun sets on the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen, L’Oreal Williams and Richard Williams Jr. passed down their reign to their successors after a year of service.

With final words, L’Oreal Williams said, “It’s been an honor to represent Southeastern in every way possible. It’s been great. Lion Up!”