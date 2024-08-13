The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar

How can students prepare for hurricane season?

Emma Mason, Staff Reporter August 13, 2024
A+statelite+view+of+a+hurricane.+
Wiki Commons
A statelite view of a hurricane.
As students prepare for the upcoming school year, they should be aware of how to stay safe during hurricane season. 

The period from June 1 – Nov. 30 is hurricane season. Hurricanes, or tropical cyclones, are thunderstorms with sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Hurricanes can vary in intensity and are usually determined on a one – five scale. All hurricanes can cause damage, but a category five is considered the strongest. 

Students are automatically signed up for Southeastern’s emergency alert system (EAS). The system sends out texts, emails, and phone alerts during an emergency, notifying students of closures, evacuation plans, and places on campus they could seek shelter. 

Other sources of information include the National Weather Service, local news stations like WSDU and other weather channels and apps. 

SLU’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan is also available to everyone. The plan has a list of various scenarios that could happen and what we should do in order to prepare. In the case of an actual hurricane, SLU will cancel all classes, send out alerts, have UPD evacuate those who have no means of transportation or a place to go, and send out UPD for security and traffic control.

During a hurricane, it is important to have a plan in case of an emergency. Students should have a list of people to call, as well.

Make sure to create a list of important items to pack if an evacuation takes place. These are items such as your ID of some kind, important documents, phone and laptop chargers and any medication you may need. 

Students should also pack an emergency kit with items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, a flashlight and extra batteries. 

If you are in a dorm during the beginning of a hurricane, it is important to keep your items near, your phone and other electronics charged and to keep an eye out for any information SLU’s EAS may send out. It is also important to stay clear of any windows, as the weather can be unpredictable and dangerous. 

The power may go out in the event of a serious storm or hurricane. With the power out, you will be unable to use refrigerators, microwaves and lights. To counter this, make sure you have non perishable food items to sustain yourself. These should be foods that are easy to prepare without the need to warm them up on a stove or in a microwave. 

Canned food such as tuna, spam, soups, fruits and vegetables are good options as they have a stable shelf life. Other foods include jars of peanut butter, granola bars, crackers, bottled water and dried meat. 

Make sure to be aware of hurricane season. It is important to be prepared at all times.

