Tips to avoid Monkeypox

Monkeypox, or mpox, is an occasional viral disease that can spread to humans from animals. It is an infection caused by a member of the orthopoxvirus genus that also includes smallpox. It was first first isolated from monkeys in 1958.

Mpox is a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans and is manifested by a characteristic rash (exanthema), enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

There are two strains of mpox, clade 1 and clade 2. Clade 2 caused an outbreak in the US last year; however, it is a less virulent and less transmissible clade. Andrea Anderson, a nurse practitioner at Southeastern Health Center shared some information about monkeypox.

“Clade 1 is more easily transmitted and can be fatal in about 10% of infected and has been found recently in Africa,” Anderson said.

The most common way to get mpox is through contact with an infected animal, such as a rodent or primate. Mpox can also be spread through close contact with an infected person or animal, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated materials. Not as common as direct contact, one can get mpox through respiratory droplets during face-to-face contact.

It is important to understand that mpox is a serious disease. It is not as infectious as Covid-19, however, it is still dangerous and could easily spread through close contact.

Many people confuse mpox symptoms with well-known flu or any other respiratory infections. The first symptoms usually include high fever, headache, dizziness, fatigue, muscle pain, weakness, nausea and vomiting.

A characteristic symptom that makes it possible to distinguish mpox from other infections is enlarged lymph nodes. A few days after the first symptoms, a rash appears on the skin.

Southeastern is taking care of students and encourages anyone to contact the health center if any mpox symptoms are visible.

“There have been no cases of monkeypox on campus or in Tangipahoa parish. The Louisiana Department of Health has not reported any cases this year,” Anderson said..

Mpoxis resolved on its own in most cases, and usually, the recovery process takes a couple of weeks. However, it can cause bad health aftereffects, especially for those who have weakened immune systems. Rarely, mpox disease can be even fatal.

It is extremely important to consult with a healthcare professional if any symptoms of mpox occur. They can provide accurate information, diagnostics, guidance and help avoid serious circumstances that the disease can cause. Many clinics and health centers also provide mpox vaccination.