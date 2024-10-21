The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Southeastern Rugby soars to victory over Tulane

Joey Brezinsky, Staff ReporterOctober 21, 2024
Joey Brezinsky
Lee Ballantine capitalizes on high team press to score a try for the Lions. (Oct. 12, 2024 – Hammond)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern rugby seized a resounding 52-22 victory over Tulane on Oct. 12, marking the team’s second consecutive win since falling to LSU. Their dominant performance solidified SLU’s position as a contender in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC).

The Green and Gold also defeated Louisiana Tech 83-3 on the road on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Ben Dufour opened the scoring with a powerful try, capitalizing on a strong push from the forwards during a set piece. Michael Kennedy and Caleb Voltz carried the momentum forward, each of whom scored from drop kicks – a tactical move where the player drops the ball and kicks it downfield to create pressure on the opposing defense – highlighting the Lions’ offensive creativity. 

Head Coach Mark Dixon praised the execution of this move.

“It’s part of our offensive structure. The one that Caleb scored on was fantastic. It was beautiful,” Dixon said.

Lee Ballantine added to the score with an electrifying run; then, Kennedy found the try line again, cementing Southeastern’s massive lead. 

Kennedy credited his squad’s tenacity for his score.

“Rugby’s all about opportunity and my teammates, they make good line breaks. They take the ball hard and fast, and I’m allowed to play off of that. They draw in people, so when I get the ball, it allows me to get a good one-on-one and shoot the gap to finish the try. It’s more about my teammates,” Kennedy said.

After scoring a try himself, Felix Hamilton-Marino emerged with a conversion attempt block. 

“There’s a gap in the rule where there doesn’t have to be forward movement to start your run up, and if he takes a step back and gets on his tiptoes, you can start your run. I decided to run, dive, and stick my arms out. We have a lot of bad blood with Tulane, so we wanted to come out the gates hitting and scoring,” Hamilton-Marino said.

Voltz capped off the match with his second try, sealing the 52-22 triumph for the Lions.

Dixon expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, noting significant improvement in their execution.  

“We did exactly what the plan was. We were much better at our offensive and defensive structures. We had a great couple of weeks of practice putting that together,” Dixon said.

With this victory, Southeastern improves to 3-1 in the SCRC. Fans are encouraged to support the Lions as they aim for a deep run this season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Joey Brezinsky
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports-related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Redshirt senior wide receiver Darius Lewis hauls in the pas before squaring off with a Stephen F. Austin defender in the open field. (Hammond, La. - Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024)
Homecoming hero Darius Lewis leads Lions to victory over SFA
Manestream Podcast | Lion's Den S6E2: Return of the Lion's Den
The Lady Lions are all smiles after their match against Northwestern State. (Hammond, La. - Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024)
Lady Lions leap to No. 1 seed after overpowering SLC foes
Sophomore running back Antonio Martin Jr. runs between two Texas A&M-Commerce defenders. (Hammond - Oct. 5)
Antonio Martin Jr. powers Lions to victory over Texas A&M-Commerce
The SLU Rugby club hoisted their teammate into the sky, helping him reach for the ball against LSU.
Southeastern Rugby falls to LSU in hard-fought battle
Sophomore Ava Pitarro and freshmen Isabella Latkovich and Cayden Boudreaux fly off the starting line for the Lady Lions.
Lions run loose at LSU, Nicholls invitationals
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal